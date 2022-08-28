South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon
DURBAN - Tete Dijana from South Africa has won the 95th Comrades Marathon.
Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place.
The top five are all South Africans.
Dominika Stelmach from Poland is running in first place in the women's race. Russian Alexandra Morozova is in second position.
This year's race was downhill from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.
Mothibi was the 2019 winner - but the race was stopped thereafter due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
🥇 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍 🥇— Nedbank Sport (@nedbanksport) August 28, 2022
Yessssss!!! Tete Dijana puts on a masterclass to win the #Comrades2022 in a time of 05:30:36 🔥 #MoreThanAClub pic.twitter.com/JUCNFpyJYi
This article first appeared on EWN : South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon
