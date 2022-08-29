Rebuilding Parliament will be an expensive process, says expert
Africa Melane spoke to the head of the Fire Engineering Research Unit from the Department of Civil Engineering at Stellenbosch University, Professor Richard Walls, about the estimated cost to rebuild Parliament.
According to Walls, the government has to dig deep into their pockets to rebuild and also relocate Parliament from Cape Town to Gauteng. Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille received the final report and announced that it would cost more than R1 billion to rebuild the gutted building.
De Lille said that the department would start with the process once they got approval from the parliamentary authority.
Alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe was arrested for torching Parliament on 02 January 2022 after he was found lying on the ground next to Parliament by firefighters.
Walls said that restoring Parliament would be a costly affair.
It is going to be an expensive process to fix but there is lot of discussions in the background.Richard Walls, Head at Fire Engineering Research Unit - University of Stellenbosch
You cannot leave a gutted building in the middle of Cape Town, and they are going to end up spending money to fix it whether they like it or not.Richard Walls, Head at Fire Engineering Research Unit - University of Stellenbosch
Walls added that it will take years before Parliament is refurbished.
It is an expensive, heritage building, lots of IT and security inside, and it is a very expensive project that they will overtake.Richard Walls, Head at Fire engineering research unit - University of Stellenbosch
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip
This article first appeared on 702 : Rebuilding Parliament will be an expensive process, says expert
Source : @MolotoMothapo
More from Local
Have your say in public participation process for Muizenberg beachfront upgrade
The project aims to replace and improve the coastal protection, improve pedestrian and universal access to the beach and upgrade the recreational spaces along this portion of the coastline.Read More
#VoetsekMeghan tops trends after Markle's SA 'fire in the nursery' claim
Tweeps have taken exception to the way Meghan Markle portrays South Africa in her debut podcast series 'Archetypes'.Read More
Here's why the City of Cape Town's been unable to cut the grass in your area
The City of Cape Town has 12 mowing teams comprising of over 1 000 staff members in total, but a lack of staff has resulted in delays in grass cutting.Read More
Woman at the wheel: Meet Robben Island ship's master Winnie Tambani
Winnie Tambani is riding the high seas in a field traditionally dominated by men.Read More
Youngsters from Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain take up hiking challenge
They completed their first training session for the Table Mountain Hiking Challenge as part of a community outreach programme.Read More
CoCT warns criminals after contractors held up at gunpoint, generators stolen
The City of Cape Town says it will do everything in its power to stop those 'hell-bent' on undermining efforts to deliver services.Read More
[VIDEO] Fairway hazard: laughing hyenas drive off feeding lions at third hole
Golf club staff had to deal with the fallout of a giraffe kill, which is wild even for Skukuza in the Kruger National Park.Read More
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC
A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week.Read More
Systemic issues in the NPA & Hawks preventing corruption arrests - expert
Open Secret's Head of investigations - Michael Marchant says that there has been concern over the years about problems within these agencies where there might have been cases of deliberate sabotage or intervention in high-profile cases.Read More