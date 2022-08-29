Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Asia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 09:15
Cyberbullying WhatsApp Chatline
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rianette Leibowitz
Today at 09:24
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:30
Surf enthusiast Greg Bertish helps children's home [in studio]
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Greg Bertish
Today at 09:45
Women in Business
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Julie Caldicott
Today at 10:05
Women’s rights & representation in the music industry
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kgomotso Mosenogi - Head Of Corporate Communication at Za Central Registry
Today at 10:15
Re.Bag.Re.Use: 80’s décor revival with VHS tapes [cell]
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Regine le Roux
Today at 10:30
SA’s green economy. [in studio]
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Iain Banner - Chairman at e-Movement
Today at 11:05
In the Chair: Scarra [in studio]
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Scarra Ntubeni
Today at 11:30
Are you giving your dog a paw-ty this year? Rise in services for pampered pooches [in studio]
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cathy Lewthwaite - Owner at Woofcakes
Katja Herr - Founder at Bow-Wow Petcare
Rebuilding Parliament will be an expensive process, says expert

29 August 2022 7:34 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
RSA Parliament
Professor Richard Walls
Parliament fire
Zandile Mafe

The 138-year-old historic building was ripped by fire in January this year, destroying offices and valuable collections.

Africa Melane spoke to the head of the Fire Engineering Research Unit from the Department of Civil Engineering at Stellenbosch University, Professor Richard Walls, about the estimated cost to rebuild Parliament.

According to Walls, the government has to dig deep into their pockets to rebuild and also relocate Parliament from Cape Town to Gauteng. Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille received the final report and announced that it would cost more than R1 billion to rebuild the gutted building.

De Lille said that the department would start with the process once they got approval from the parliamentary authority.

Alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe was arrested for torching Parliament on 02 January 2022 after he was found lying on the ground next to Parliament by firefighters.

Walls said that restoring Parliament would be a costly affair.

It is going to be an expensive process to fix but there is lot of discussions in the background.

Richard Walls, Head at Fire Engineering Research Unit - University of Stellenbosch

You cannot leave a gutted building in the middle of Cape Town, and they are going to end up spending money to fix it whether they like it or not.

Richard Walls, Head at Fire Engineering Research Unit - University of Stellenbosch

Walls added that it will take years before Parliament is refurbished.

It is an expensive, heritage building, lots of IT and security inside, and it is a very expensive project that they will overtake.

Richard Walls, Head at Fire engineering research unit - University of Stellenbosch

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip


This article first appeared on 702 : Rebuilding Parliament will be an expensive process, says expert




