Limpopo Health MEC comments are symptoms of larger issue, says Zim Exhiles Forum





Refilwe Moloto spoke to the director of the Zimbabwean Exiles Forum, Tino Mambeu, about their stance on the controversial comments made to a Zimbabwean patient by Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba last week.

This was after a video went viral of the MEC berating a Zimbabwe patient admitted in Bela Bela hospital.

Though some have argued that her statement contain xenophobic undertones, the Zimbabwean Exiles Forum said that they did not think it was necessarily the case.

The forum's director, Tino Mambeu, defended Ramathuba saying her viewpoint was a response to the province not having a sufficient enough budget to handle all patients admitted in the healthcare system.

We should not lose the site that ethically it was wrong to the patient. We would not expect that to be said to the patient, but, at the end of the day, this is a symptom of an underlining problem that has existed for many, many years. Tino Mambeu, director - Zimbabwean Exiles Forum.

