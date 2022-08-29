What an increase in rent prices could mean for South Africans
Refilwe Moloto spoke to a journalist at Business Insider, Luke Daniels on his recent piece published on Business Insider about the increasing rent prices across South Africa.
This comes as the economy begins to find its feet after the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic where many tenants had a larger bargaining pull due to loss of employment and salary docks.
Tenants had a bit more pull and could say, 'look, we're not working as much, our salaries have been docked, some of us have even lost our jobs, pushing up rent would be unreasonable', and a lot of landlords understood that, you know? It's better to get some money than to get no money at all.Luke Daniels, journalist - Business Insider
Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape have reported the largest increases in the country with Gauteng being the slowest to recover in the rental property market.
This presents a big issue for tenants as the cost of living increases across all categories.
It also presents an issue for landlords who need to be cautious about steep increases in rental prices considering COIVD-19 and the potential of a global recession.
If that is the case, we're now looking into three, four years of serious economic trouble and consumers [and] tenants are just not going to able to keep up with those kind of increases.Luke Daniels, journalist - Business Insider
Scroll up for the full interview.
