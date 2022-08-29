Former ANCYL member says Lamola should not have responded to Malema





Mandy Wiener speaks to former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team, Rebone Tau, about Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola's response to Julius Malema's backing of ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile as deputy president.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile spoke at the end of the conference. He's stated that despite the bad apples amongst ANC officials tarnishing the party's name, the party could never be corrupt.

Mashatile has been backed by the Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) Julius Malema, in his bid to be the deputy president of the governing party. This led to the Minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola, lamenting the opposition party for trying to interfere with internal ANC politics. Lamola says that the ANC should be guided by its own policies, resolutions, and strategies, and not by external opinions.

Former member of the ANC Youth League National Task Team, Rebone Tau, says that Lamola - who's also expected to be vying for ANC Deputy President position, should not have responded to Malema, but rather, it should've been Mashatile.

I think Lamola should not have responded to Julius Malema - it's not his time or space to be the one responding. [Mashatile should have primarily] responded [that] Julius Malema must stay out of internal ANC politics. What Lamola is doing is just giving Julius Malema currency, which is not needed. He should just be focusing on his campaign. Rebone Tau, former member - ANC Youth League National Task Team

