70% of cigarettes consumed in South Africa are illicit, says BATSA
Mandy Weiner spoke to British American Tobacco SA’s (BATSA's) general manager Johnny Moloto about the issue.
South Africa’s COVID-19 ban on the sale and consumption of tobacco, has created a reliance on black-market products, and inadvertently birthed an illicit tobacco trade network.
Two years on, 70% of all cigarettes bought are illicit, which has made it a difficult environment for legitimate traders to compete, said BATSA.
Moloto attributes this to the country’s struggling economy and lack of adequate law enforcement.
We had expected that once the ban was lifted at least you would see some law enforcement occurring and the prices normalising.Johnny Moloto, British American Tobacco SA’s general manager
Because you can’t compete at the prices of cheapest R7 for a pack of 20Johnny Moloto, British American Tobacco SA’s general manager
Black market tobacco traders do not only threaten companies that struggle to compete against undercut prices, but South African tax revenue is also forfeited.
Scroll up to listen to the audio.
This article first appeared on 702 : 70% of cigarettes consumed in South Africa are illicit, says BATSA
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_118880631_man-smoking-a-cigarette-cigarette-smoke-spread-.html
More from Local
1 Sept officially spring day? Not really, it actually started in July: Expert
This is because the agricultural season in the Cape officially starts in July/August.Read More
SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism.Read More
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview
Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine.Read More
Dial-A-Ride users suffer after service halt in Nyanga due to taxi violence
The City of Cape Town has suspended its Dial-A-Ride (DAR) service in Nyanga until further notice.Read More
WhatsApp group administrators to be held liable for members' offensive posts
The administrators of Whatsapp groups could be liable for offensive content shared by group members.Read More
Happy (NOT) Spring Day! The age-old debate rages on among social media users
Officially speaking, the spring equinox in the Southern Hemisphere only occurs on September 22.Read More
Politics doesn't produce competent Eskom engineers - Prof Wikus van Niekerk
With the threat of load shedding still looming large this year, how do we produce competent engineers to help steer Eskom out of its current quagmire?Read More
Employers encouraged to support breastfeeding mothers in Cape Town
The Infant Feeding Counsellor (IFC) project project involves the training of 36 breastfeeding counsellors to help promote the benefits of breastfeeding.Read More
Muck in and help #SpringCleanCT this Spring Day, urges mayor
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco Member for Urban Waste Alderman Grant Twigg will launch the initiative this Spring Day.Read More