Help The Little Optimist Trust raise money for students in need





Amy MacIver spoke to founder of The Little Optimist Trust's Greg Bertish about the work he is doing with Astra School. The school accommodates learners with physical and mental disabilities.

Around 45 learners depend on the facilities in the dormitories at Astra school.

Only R65 000 more is needed to complete the important project.

Astra School in Montana, Cape Town, accommodates learners with disabilities.

The school also has a hostel that houses 45 students, and is in much need of urgent updates, especially in the school bathrooms.

Bertish partnered with Italtile who have donated a significant portion of materials they need to redo the bathrooms, but they are still in need of some cash to start the process.

All we need is R65,000 to start this project and finish it, to get these bathrooms and toilets. Greg Bertish, founder of The Little Optimist Trust

According to Bertish, the children are already fighting hard for their lives, and they deserve the dignity and comfort of having a proper bathroom facility.

He said they have setup a BackaBuddy page, and any donation is appreciated to help the children.

