Does delisting of Massmart makes sense & how will the retail sector be affected?

US retail giant Walmart plans to buy 49% of Massmart, paying out shareholders at R62 a share, in a deal with R6.4bn.
Massmart is the owner of South African retail stores, Makro, Game and Builders Warehouse.
Walmart which bought control of the Massmart group in 2010, now also plans to delist the company from the JSE.
So what impact will this have on the retail space in South Africa?
Walmart hasn't been successful in any jurisdiction outside of the U.S.A. Here they're coming back to make the acquisition. To me it's all about saving face.Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management
Slightly embarrassing for them given the losses in the Massmart business.Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
