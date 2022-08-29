Does delisting of Massmart makes sense & how will the retail sector be affected?





Walmart's planned buyout of Massmart is estimated at R6.4bn

Shareholders will be paid out R62 a share

Massmart owns retail stores Makro, Builders Warehouse and Game

Customers make their way inside Makro in Cape Town on 24 March 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.

US retail giant Walmart plans to buy 49% of Massmart, paying out shareholders at R62 a share, in a deal with R6.4bn.

Massmart is the owner of South African retail stores, Makro, Game and Builders Warehouse.

Walmart which bought control of the Massmart group in 2010, now also plans to delist the company from the JSE.

So what impact will this have on the retail space in South Africa?

Walmart hasn't been successful in any jurisdiction outside of the U.S.A. Here they're coming back to make the acquisition. To me it's all about saving face. Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management

Slightly embarrassing for them given the losses in the Massmart business. Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management

