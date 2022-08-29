Private education group ADvTECH reports 18% rise in half-year revenue
- The private education provider reported good enrolment growth in its schools and tertiary institutions
- Headline earnings per share rose to 68c in the six months to end-June from 55.1c the year before
Private education group ADvTECH, owner of Crawford and Varsity College reported an 18% rise in half year revenue.
Its headline earnings per share rose to 68c in the six months to end-June from 55.1c the year before.
The company cited good enrolment growth in its schools and tertiary divisions as well as improved business activity in the resourcing division.
The JSE-listed private education provider earlier this year also reported an increase in headline earnings per share of 33% for the year ending on 31 December 2021, as revenue rose by 8% to R5.9 billion while operating profit was up 22% to just over R1.1 billion.
We're very pleased with the growth in our schools business, particularly in the rest of Africa, and the resourcing division in the rest of Africa.Roy Douglas, Chief Executive Officer at Advtech Ltd
One of the key features of education is that it is resilient in both good and bad times. Children need to be educated.Roy Douglas, Chief Executive Officer at Advtech Ltd
We managed to navigate the covid pandemic and the disruption that it caused. It showed us in many instances the agility and flexibility of our business model.Roy Douglas, Chief Executive Officer at Advtech Ltd
