'Migrants go to public clinics out of desperation, not choice'
Lester Kiewit spoke to Patrick Illunga from Jesuit Refugee Services, an organisation that aids migrants who are too scared to seek medical assistance.
Operation Dudula protestors have been barring suspected illegal immigrants from entering Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.
Echoing Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba's sentiments, the protestors believe that foreign nationals are putting pressure on the healthcare system.
Protests have taken hold of the hospital’s premises from 4 August 2022, demanding that services provided to foreign nationals are stopped.
They also want non-South Africans employed at facility to be removed.
But Illunga disagreed with this statement saying refugees only seek treatment in dire situations as the discrimination and mistreatment for a minor issue was not worth it.
Due to the reality, stigma and mistreatment in the public hospitals refugees or foreigner people [when] they make the decision to consult the public sectors only when the situation becomes worse.Patrick Illunga, Jesuit Refugee Services
Jesuit Refugee Services also offers palliative care to refugees, asylum seekers and undocumented migrants.
He added that his services, ironically, were also extended to South African patients.
Listen to the audio above for more.
