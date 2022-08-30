Informal settlements in SA's 8 metro brave service delivery impediments





Lester Kiewit spoke to Charlton Ziervogel, who speaks for the Asivikelane Campaign, about the level of service delivery in informal settlements in the country's eight metros.

The Asivikelane Campaign is made up of 11 NGOs

It monitors the delivery of services in informal settlements located in the country's eight metros

The campaign has three main indicators: adequate water, clean toilets and refuse removal

Ekurhuleni, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Tshwane fared better in delivering services

Buffalo City, Nelson Mandela Bay, eThekwini and Mangaung fared the worst

Homes in an informal settlement in Khayelitsha township in Cape Town. Picture: 123rf

Mushrooming informal settlements, inadequate budgets, and capacity constraints are the biggest impediments to service delivery in the country's eight metros.

This is according to the latest Asivikelane Service Delivery Index. Over three thousand people in more than 300 informal settlements in the country's metros were surveyed.

It revealed Ekurhuleni fared the best when it came to delivering water, sanitation and the removal of refuse in informal settlement dwellers, scoring 83% on the Index, followed by Cape Town with 70%, Johannesburg with 59% and Tshwane at 54%.

At the bottom half of the Index, Mangaung scored a mere 21%, eThekwini scored 36%, Nelson Mandela Bay scored 38% and Buffalo City stood at 48%.

The scores are not based on municipal input, but rather on the experiences of residents.

We aren't going off of what service providers say they'll do... what municipalities might say themselves. We are speaking to residents, who we know have to use toilets, taps, and get rid of their garbage. Charlton Ziervogel, Spokesperson - Asivikelane Campaign

EThekwini usually fares better, but the April floods have made service delivery a lot more complex.

For most informal settlements, the lack of proper land and infrastructure, is a problem. Municipalities also have to deal with settlements springing up overnight.