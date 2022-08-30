Love to braai? Here's what you need to know about SA's boerewors legislation
Lester Kiewit spoke to Billy Makhafola, about the new boerewors legislation. He's the Director for Food Safety and Quality Assurance at the Department of Agriculture.
The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development has set new regulations on how a boerewors should be packaged and processed.
Speaking to Cape Talk's Lester Kiewit, Makhafola said that boerewors can now be made from a wider range of domesticated animals.
According to the Agricultural Product Standards Act (APS), boerewors packaging must meet certain requirements.
If you are about to call something a boerewors, it must contain 90% of the meat, and not more than 30% of fat content.Billy Makhafola, Director Food Security and Quality Assurance - Department of Agriculture
It should be manufactured from beef, sheep, pig, as well as goat thereof.Billy Makhafola, Director Food Security and Quality Assurance - Department of Agriculture
Cereal, starch, vinegar, spices, herbs, and water are some of the other ingredients allowed to form part of boerewors.
We regulate this product because there must be product integrity and when someone calls a boerewors, there has to be some markers and standards, that need to be measured.Billy Makhafola, Director Food Security and Quality Assurance - Department of Agriculture
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
Source : Pixabay.com
