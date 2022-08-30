Got a lookalike? Research says doppelgangers may share a common ancestor





Lester Kiewit spoke to human genetics professor Michele Ramsay about the fascinating matter.

If you've met someone who looks eerily like you, this is because ‘you may share a common ancestor’, explained Ramsay. She's the director of Sydney Brenner Institute for Molecular Bioscience (SBIMB).

Ramsay added that your phenotype, or genetic makeup, is a combination of your genetic heritage and environment. While some features - like obesity - can be influenced, similar features are more probable - depending on shared geographic location.

This is because people come from communities where they tend to meet one another, form partnerships, and have children.

Where we come from, we are more likely to find people who look like us, Ramsay said.

If you have people who have the same ethnic background come from the same geographic region, they're probably more likely to share genetic variation as well. Michele Ramsay, Human Genetics Professor - Sydney Brenner Institute for Molecular Bioscience (SBIMB)

They are not saying that your doppelganger or your virtual twin out there is necessarily related to you, but they may have some genetic variance that they share with you, and therefor your faces look similar - not identical - but similar. Michele Ramsay, Human Genetics Professor - Sydney Brenner Institute for Molecular Bioscience (SBIMB)

