Got a lookalike? Research says doppelgangers may share a common ancestor
Lester Kiewit spoke to human genetics professor Michele Ramsay about the fascinating matter.
If you've met someone who looks eerily like you, this is because ‘you may share a common ancestor’, explained Ramsay. She's the director of Sydney Brenner Institute for Molecular Bioscience (SBIMB).
Ramsay added that your phenotype, or genetic makeup, is a combination of your genetic heritage and environment. While some features - like obesity - can be influenced, similar features are more probable - depending on shared geographic location.
This is because people come from communities where they tend to meet one another, form partnerships, and have children.
Where we come from, we are more likely to find people who look like us, Ramsay said.
If you have people who have the same ethnic background come from the same geographic region, they're probably more likely to share genetic variation as well.Michele Ramsay, Human Genetics Professor - Sydney Brenner Institute for Molecular Bioscience (SBIMB)
They are not saying that your doppelganger or your virtual twin out there is necessarily related to you, but they may have some genetic variance that they share with you, and therefor your faces look similar - not identical - but similar.Michele Ramsay, Human Genetics Professor - Sydney Brenner Institute for Molecular Bioscience (SBIMB)
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/women-best-friends-relationship-1733991/
More from Lifestyle
End of an error: Twitter announces testing of an edit button
The company tweeted on Thursday that they were testing out the new edit feature.Read More
How art changed this Mitchells Plain community activist's life for the better
It's a day of celebration for the community of Mitchells Plain as they formally celebrate the development of a new art centre in the area as a result of years of dedication from community activist, Mark Jeneker in collaboration with the NGO, Baz-Art.Read More
'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities)
Anti-tourism activists from Barcelona to the Mother City are railing against the negative impact of mass tourism.Read More
SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism.Read More
WhatsApp group administrators to be held liable for members' offensive posts
The administrators of Whatsapp groups could be liable for offensive content shared by group members.Read More
Why you should be playing the algorithm and not let it play you
Whether you love or hate it, with every major online platform moving towards them, algorithms are here to stay.Read More
I Love Coffee empowers deaf community through learnerships
September marks Deaf Awareness Month and the I Love Coffee Group is doing their bid to promote awareness for the community through empowering them.Read More
[WATCH] 'BMW campaign acknowledges that passion for the brand knows no race'
For years BMW never featured black people in their advertising and now there's been a shift, says advertising expert Brendan SeeryRead More
Princess Diana’s 1985 Ford Escort sells for R14.5 million
The sale was soon followed by the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death on Wednesday.Read More