Presidency spokesperson says Ramaphosa's new anti-corruption council is capable
Mandy Wiener spoke to President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya about what this new council hopes to achieve.
The president has appointed a nine-member council to advice on corruption matters.
This is in line with the National Anti-corruption strategy.
The council is made up of nine members from different sectors in order to give a broad look into solutions for corruption and fraud, according to Magwenya.
The idea behind this panel is in line with the national anti-corruption strategy and aims to advise the president and government on the complex issue of corruption, he said.
Corruption is not a stagnant phenomenon. It evolves, it is more sophisticated. It involves a number of players and characters that are quite good at covering their tracks. So, the president wants the benefit of the diverse set of skills from a broader section of society.Vincent Magwenya, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson
This article first appeared on 702 : Presidency spokesperson says Ramaphosa's new anti-corruption council is capable
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
