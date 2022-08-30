The Midday Report Express: the top six news stories you need to know today





In this episode of the Midday Report Express, we start off with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment of a nine-member National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council to help him formulate approaches to fighting corruption. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has the details.

Is Ramaphosa’s Anti-Corruption Advisory Council a step in the right direction? Willie Hofmeyr, former head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit helps answer this question.

Members of Parliament grill the president on the Phala Phala farm robbery. Eyewitness News Lindsay Dentlinger reporter has the detailed report.

Staying with corruption news, the director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office - Nonhlanhla Mkhize - appeared in court on Friday. She is accused of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation. News24 senior reporter Kaveel Singh and Newzroom Afrika reporter Karinda Jagmohan unpacks the case.

The Statistician-General released the results of the Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey (GPSJS) 2021/22, Victims of Crime Report. Statistician Risenga Maluleka chats to Mandy.

Dennis Bloem clarifies what is happening at the Congress of the People following Mosiuoa Lekota’ suspension by the party.

