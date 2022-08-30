PayBacktheMoney round 2: VBS can seize Zuma's assets to repay Nkandla loan
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.
- The High Court in Pietermaritzburg has ruled that VBS Mutual Bank can seize Jacob Zuma's moveable assets to repay his R6.5 million loan
- The former president took out the loan when he was first ordered to "pay back the money" for extensive non-security upgrades at Nkandla
The financial noose around Jacob Zuma's neck is tightening.
The former president owes VBS Mutual Bank millions on the loan for his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.
Now the High Court in Pietermaritzburg has ruled that VBS can seize realisable assets like cattle and furniture to repay the outstanding R6.5 million.
RELATED: How VBS Mutual Bank was plundered
Zuma took out the loan when he was first ordered to "pay back the money" for extensive non-security upgrades at Nkandla. (Remember the "fire pool"?)
He started defaulting on his monthly instalments in August 2018 - five months after the Bank was put under curatorship and just months after he stepped down as president, writes Pauli van Wyk in an article for Daily Maverick.
RELATED: 'Zuma fighting to stop Nkandla being repossessed, can't afford criminal trial'
Bruce Whitfield interviews van Wyk, investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.
"Zuma’s age of patronage – and the money taps available to him – seemed to have ended when he lost political power", she says.
It is all circumstantial evidence - he was given that loan on really good terms... The huge question here is that he didn't earn the loan in terms of his salary. He couldn't really repay it on what he earned per year, so there was clearly someone footing the bill for him.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Nkandla is built on a farm owned by the Ingonyama Trust, so the land cannot be attached.
Van Wyk says all other moveable assets will be taken, according to the VBS curator.
The VBS curator has done really well to take back money from all sorts of quarters where it's owed to VBS Mutual Bank. In this instance, perhaps he will start looking more widely to which other assets he can grab relating to Mr Zuma.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the detailed discussion
Source : EWN
More from Business
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis?
For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water?Read More
'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities)
Anti-tourism activists from Barcelona to the Mother City are railing against the negative impact of mass tourism.Read More
Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol
Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans.Read More
Politics doesn't produce competent Eskom engineers - Prof Wikus van Niekerk
With the threat of load shedding still looming large this year, how do we produce competent engineers to help steer Eskom out of its current quagmire?Read More
China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection
The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic.Read More
Cashbuild earnings drop, but it still plans more new stores
The building materials retailer took a knock during its financial year to end June, coming off record figures for the previous year.Read More
[WATCH] 'BMW campaign acknowledges that passion for the brand knows no race'
For years BMW never featured black people in their advertising and now there's been a shift, says advertising expert Brendan SeeryRead More
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown
Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India.Read More
Where to do your best work is up for debate, how to decide is getting better
Some managers just don’t trust remote work, is it about the work or the manager?Read More
More from Local
1 Sept officially spring day? Not really, it actually started in July: Expert
This is because the agricultural season in the Cape officially starts in July/August.Read More
SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism.Read More
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview
Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine.Read More
Dial-A-Ride users suffer after service halt in Nyanga due to taxi violence
The City of Cape Town has suspended its Dial-A-Ride (DAR) service in Nyanga until further notice.Read More
WhatsApp group administrators to be held liable for members' offensive posts
The administrators of Whatsapp groups could be liable for offensive content shared by group members.Read More
Happy (NOT) Spring Day! The age-old debate rages on among social media users
Officially speaking, the spring equinox in the Southern Hemisphere only occurs on September 22.Read More
Politics doesn't produce competent Eskom engineers - Prof Wikus van Niekerk
With the threat of load shedding still looming large this year, how do we produce competent engineers to help steer Eskom out of its current quagmire?Read More
Employers encouraged to support breastfeeding mothers in Cape Town
The Infant Feeding Counsellor (IFC) project project involves the training of 36 breastfeeding counsellors to help promote the benefits of breastfeeding.Read More
Muck in and help #SpringCleanCT this Spring Day, urges mayor
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco Member for Urban Waste Alderman Grant Twigg will launch the initiative this Spring Day.Read More
More from Politics
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking
This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
ANC battles to gain traction in the Western Cape
The ANC hopes to cement its continued presence in the Western Cape when it elects new leaders on 30 September.Read More
Gauteng Health MEC pleads ignorance over latest Deokaran revelations
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has denied turning a blind eye to allegations of corruption at Tembisa Hospital.Read More
MPs squeeze Ramaphosa from all sides over Phala Phala saga
Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) tried hard and failed to get President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer questions on the Phala Phala scandalRead More
Independent candidacy would change SA's elections, politics: Maimane
The new changes would see independent candidates elected in the provincial and national legislatures.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?
'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book.Read More
Dennis Bloem clarifies what's happening in Cope after suspension confusion
The Congress of the People (Cope) appears to be deeply divided after news emerged on Monday that the leader of the party was suspended. The statement was later retracted. But conflicting reports on the state of the party remain.Read More
The Midday Report Express: the top six news stories you need to know today
In the Midday Report Express today: the Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, the Phala Phala Q&A session for Rampahosa, a DG in hot water, and Congress of the People.Read More
The Midday Report express: Ex-Transnet bosses in the dock, ANC-EFF beef and more
On this instalment of the Midday Report Express, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) responds to the arrests of former Transnet bosses, Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and others. Wayne Duvenage - Outa CEO.Read More