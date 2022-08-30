PayBacktheMoney round 2: VBS can seize Zuma's assets to repay Nkandla loan

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:05
Court deals blow to Shell, sets aside Wild Coast exploration right
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wilmien Wicomb - Attorney in the Constitutional Litigation Unit at Legal Resource Centre (LRC)
Today at 17:20
Which Commission of Inquiry recommendations are binding?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Today at 17:45
If you can’t run walk, if you can’t walk crawl
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jen Challenor
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism. 1 September 2022 2:19 PM
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine. 1 September 2022 1:55 PM
Dial-A-Ride users suffer after service halt in Nyanga due to taxi violence The City of Cape Town has suspended its Dial-A-Ride (DAR) service in Nyanga until further notice. 1 September 2022 1:15 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener. 1 September 2022 6:10 AM
Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos Delivered to you every afternoon. 31 August 2022 3:38 PM
ANC battles to gain traction in the Western Cape The ANC hopes to cement its continued presence in the Western Cape when it elects new leaders on 30 September. 31 August 2022 11:44 AM
View all Politics
Politics doesn't produce competent Eskom engineers - Prof Wikus van Niekerk With the threat of load shedding still looming large this year, how do we produce competent engineers to help steer Eskom out of i... 1 September 2022 10:54 AM
China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic. 1 September 2022 10:49 AM
Cashbuild earnings drop, but it still plans more new stores The building materials retailer took a knock during its financial year to end June, coming off record figures for the previous yea... 31 August 2022 9:02 PM
View all Business
End of an error: Twitter announces testing of an edit button The company tweeted on Thursday that they were testing out the new edit feature. 1 September 2022 4:30 PM
How art changed this Mitchells Plain community activist's life for the better It's a day of celebration for the community of Mitchells Plain as they formally celebrate the development of a new art centre in t... 1 September 2022 3:36 PM
'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities) Anti-tourism activists from Barcelona to the Mother City are railing against the negative impact of mass tourism. 1 September 2022 3:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The top five are all South Africans. 28 August 2022 11:11 AM
Russian runner Morozova wins right to participate in Comrades Marathon Billed as one of the top female contenders for Sunday’s race, Morozova was pulled from the event on Thursday following an eleventh... 27 August 2022 1:54 PM
Tegan Phillips to attempt women's world record cycling from Cairo to Cape Town On 16 October 2022, endurance cyclist Tegan Phillips, will be attempting to set the women's world record for cycling from Cairo to... 27 August 2022 1:11 PM
View all Sport
Stellenbosch's Caleb Payne, 11, up for 'Youth Oscar' award in LA The young local actor is nominated for Young Artist Academy award for his role in independently produced local film Good Life. 31 August 2022 1:43 PM
'Sudden illness' claims life of South African actor Charlbi Dean, 32 The Cape Town-born star has been described as a 'true star-in-the-making' by Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian. 31 August 2022 12:55 PM
Actor Tiaan Slabbert spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits. 26 August 2022 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine. 1 September 2022 1:55 PM
Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans. 1 September 2022 12:52 PM
China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic. 1 September 2022 10:49 AM
View all World
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
China forgives debt of 17 African countries The country has previously faced harsh criticism for its lending practices that trap poor countries. 26 August 2022 2:06 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis? For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water? 1 September 2022 3:31 PM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener. 1 September 2022 6:10 AM
[WATCH] 'BMW campaign acknowledges that passion for the brand knows no race' For years BMW never featured black people in their advertising and now there's been a shift, says advertising expert Brendan Seery 31 August 2022 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

PayBacktheMoney round 2: VBS can seize Zuma's assets to repay Nkandla loan

30 August 2022 6:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Nkandla
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
VBS Mutual Bank
Pauli van Wyk
vbs
VBS loan

Jacob Zuma owes VBS Mutual Bank R6.5 million - he started defaulting on the loan soon after the bank was put under curatorship.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

- The High Court in Pietermaritzburg has ruled that VBS Mutual Bank can seize Jacob Zuma's moveable assets to repay his R6.5 million loan

- The former president took out the loan when he was first ordered to "pay back the money" for extensive non-security upgrades at Nkandla

Jacob Zuma homestead in Nkandla in KwaZulu Natal. Picture: EWN
Jacob Zuma homestead in Nkandla in KwaZulu Natal. Picture: EWN

The financial noose around Jacob Zuma's neck is tightening.

The former president owes VBS Mutual Bank millions on the loan for his Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal.

Now the High Court in Pietermaritzburg has ruled that VBS can seize realisable assets like cattle and furniture to repay the outstanding R6.5 million.

RELATED: How VBS Mutual Bank was plundered

Zuma took out the loan when he was first ordered to "pay back the money" for extensive non-security upgrades at Nkandla. (Remember the "fire pool"?)

He started defaulting on his monthly instalments in August 2018 - five months after the Bank was put under curatorship and just months after he stepped down as president, writes Pauli van Wyk in an article for Daily Maverick.

RELATED: 'Zuma fighting to stop Nkandla being repossessed, can't afford criminal trial'

Bruce Whitfield interviews van Wyk, investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

"Zuma’s age of patronage – and the money taps available to him – seemed to have ended when he lost political power", she says.

It is all circumstantial evidence - he was given that loan on really good terms... The huge question here is that he didn't earn the loan in terms of his salary. He couldn't really repay it on what he earned per year, so there was clearly someone footing the bill for him.

Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit

Nkandla is built on a farm owned by the Ingonyama Trust, so the land cannot be attached.

Van Wyk says all other moveable assets will be taken, according to the VBS curator.

The VBS curator has done really well to take back money from all sorts of quarters where it's owed to VBS Mutual Bank. In this instance, perhaps he will start looking more widely to which other assets he can grab relating to Mr Zuma.

Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the detailed discussion




30 August 2022 6:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Nkandla
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
VBS Mutual Bank
Pauli van Wyk
vbs
VBS loan

More from Business

© borgogniels/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis?

1 September 2022 3:31 PM

For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© schnepfclaudia/123rf.com

'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities)

1 September 2022 3:10 PM

Anti-tourism activists from Barcelona to the Mother City are railing against the negative impact of mass tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Yakobchuk/123rf.com

Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol

1 September 2022 12:52 PM

Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Politics doesn't produce competent Eskom engineers - Prof Wikus van Niekerk

1 September 2022 10:54 AM

With the threat of load shedding still looming large this year, how do we produce competent engineers to help steer Eskom out of its current quagmire?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shanghai, China. © 4045qd/123rf.com

China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection

1 September 2022 10:49 AM

The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© fascinadora/123rf.com

Cashbuild earnings drop, but it still plans more new stores

31 August 2022 9:02 PM

The building materials retailer took a knock during its financial year to end June, coming off record figures for the previous year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from BMW #GenerationJoy campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] 'BMW campaign acknowledges that passion for the brand knows no race'

31 August 2022 7:59 PM

For years BMW never featured black people in their advertising and now there's been a shift, says advertising expert Brendan Seery

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Dan Magiore/123rf

SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown

31 August 2022 7:44 PM

Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© alphaspirit / 123rf.com

Where to do your best work is up for debate, how to decide is getting better

31 August 2022 7:15 PM

Some managers just don’t trust remote work, is it about the work or the manager?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Woolworths Food store. Image: EWN

Woolies ups dividend by 250%, plans to take food business 'to another level'

31 August 2022 6:57 PM

Woolworths Holdings has reported its strongest balance sheet since 2014, in its results for the year to 26 June 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Image of spring flowers in the West Coast National Park. Picture: @geoffsp/123rf.com

1 Sept officially spring day? Not really, it actually started in July: Expert

1 September 2022 2:41 PM

This is because the agricultural season in the Cape officially starts in July/August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cape Town International Airport management welcomed passengers on Emirates flight EK772 from Dubai on 1 October 2020. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers

1 September 2022 2:19 PM

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview

1 September 2022 1:55 PM

Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

Dial-A-Ride users suffer after service halt in Nyanga due to taxi violence

1 September 2022 1:15 PM

The City of Cape Town has suspended its Dial-A-Ride (DAR) service in Nyanga until further notice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dimarik16/123rf.com

WhatsApp group administrators to be held liable for members' offensive posts

1 September 2022 12:11 PM

The administrators of Whatsapp groups could be liable for offensive content shared by group members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of spring flowers in the West Coast National Park. Picture: @geoffsp/123rf.com

Happy (NOT) Spring Day! The age-old debate rages on among social media users

1 September 2022 11:44 AM

Officially speaking, the spring equinox in the Southern Hemisphere only occurs on September 22.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Politics doesn't produce competent Eskom engineers - Prof Wikus van Niekerk

1 September 2022 10:54 AM

With the threat of load shedding still looming large this year, how do we produce competent engineers to help steer Eskom out of its current quagmire?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Employers encouraged to support breastfeeding mothers in Cape Town

1 September 2022 9:46 AM

The Infant Feeding Counsellor (IFC) project project involves the training of 36 breastfeeding counsellors to help promote the benefits of breastfeeding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis cleaning up the environment. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

Muck in and help #SpringCleanCT this Spring Day, urges mayor

1 September 2022 9:39 AM

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco Member for Urban Waste Alderman Grant Twigg will launch the initiative this Spring Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Hendrina power station in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za

Converting coal power stations into gas-burning plants a 'pipe dream'

1 September 2022 8:52 AM

Plans to kickstart Eskom 2.0 by turning coal-fired power stations into gas power plants has been described as impractical.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking

1 September 2022 6:10 AM

This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota briefs the media on the party's draft Private Members Bill on 26 November 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos

31 August 2022 3:38 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool and other members of the party monitor results at the IEC results centre in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

ANC battles to gain traction in the Western Cape

31 August 2022 11:44 AM

The ANC hopes to cement its continued presence in the Western Cape when it elects new leaders on 30 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng MEC of Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/EWN

Gauteng Health MEC pleads ignorance over latest Deokaran revelations

31 August 2022 9:36 AM

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has denied turning a blind eye to allegations of corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions during a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly on 30 August 2022. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter

MPs squeeze Ramaphosa from all sides over Phala Phala saga

31 August 2022 8:34 AM

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) tried hard and failed to get President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer questions on the Phala Phala scandal

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane in Marikana on Tuesday, 16 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Independent candidacy would change SA's elections, politics: Maimane

31 August 2022 8:20 AM

The new changes would see independent candidates elected in the provincial and national legislatures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?

30 August 2022 8:27 PM

'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem with ANC secretary general Ace Magashule at the IEC head offices. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Dennis Bloem clarifies what's happening in Cope after suspension confusion

30 August 2022 3:43 PM

The Congress of the People (Cope) appears to be deeply divided after news emerged on Monday that the leader of the party was suspended. The statement was later retracted. But conflicting reports on the state of the party remain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: the top six news stories you need to know today

30 August 2022 2:24 PM

In the Midday Report Express today: the Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, the Phala Phala Q&A session for Rampahosa, a DG in hot water, and Congress of the People.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Midday Report express: Ex-Transnet bosses in the dock, ANC-EFF beef and more

29 August 2022 2:14 PM

On this instalment of the Midday Report Express, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) responds to the arrests of former Transnet bosses, Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and others. Wayne Duvenage - Outa CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities)

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol

Business World

1 Sept officially spring day? Not really, it actually started in July: Expert

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele: Devolution of WC SAPS won’t solve high-profile crimes like kidnapping

1 September 2022 4:50 PM

End of an error: Twitter announces testing of an edit button

1 September 2022 4:30 PM

Thando Thabethe aims for national footprint with Thabooty's, Edgars partnership

1 September 2022 4:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA