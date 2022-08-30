South Africans can expect another COVID-19 wave in September





Amy MacIver spoke to professor emeritus of virology, Barry Schoub, about why he believes that South Africa should brace itself for another wave of COVID-19.

• South Africans should prepare themselves for another wave of COVID-19 infections towards late September or early October.

• This will be the sixth wave of coronavirus infection in South Africa.

• Experts have predicted that this wave is not likely to be severe due to increased immunity.

Picture: 123rf.com

Schoub explained that unlike COVID-19’s first introduction in 2019/2020, the virus is no longer new and unknown in the scientific community.

He's added that the virus is less severe and does not threaten hospital operations like in the past.

However, Schoub warns that COVID-19 remains highly transmissible, which aids his prediction that another wave will resurface towards the end of September.

We probably can expect another wave to hit us the end of [September] or October. Professor Barry Schoub, Virologist

On the other hand, it certainly is spreading more rapidly… it’s intrinsically more transmissible, it spreads more easily. Professor Barry Schoub, Virologist

Schoub explained due to the population’s increased immunity, it’s likely that the next wave will be less severe.

COVID-19 will never go away, however with time it will be likened to having common cold, he said.

He's encouraged those that are not vaccinated, especially the elderly, to take the opportunity to protect themselves.

Listen to the full audio for more.