'That is the last thing anybody needs' - Alleged leak of rape victim information

The police allegedly leaked the information of eight rape victims to the press

A summons has been issued by the Information Regulator to compel the police to answer questions about the leak

In this case, SAPS allegedly released the private information of the eight women who were raped in Krugersdorp, to the press and other sources.

According to Vermeulen, the information regulator put out a statement saying they were unimpressed with the authorities response to how the information was released. The regulator has issued a summons to compel the police to answer their questions.

While the laws around the release of private information are still new, one standard is that their must at least be consent from the person involved, to share their information.

I cannot even put myself in those shoes. You have gone through this terrible trauma and now you have reporters hounding you. That is the last thing anybody needs. Jan Vermeulen, Editor at My Broadband

Vermuelen believes that there must be consequences for this leak, to ensure that the privacy of victims is protected in the future.

One stops short of saying heads must roll, but certainly there needs to be some kind of formal warning, so that a repeat offence would result in someone getting the axe. Jan Vermeulen, Editor at My Broadband

Vermeulen also said that these sharing of information are a relatively common occurrence and there is often a good working relationship with police and the press.

However, the sharing of such sensitive information could have serious consequences and far-reaching impacts on these relationships.

