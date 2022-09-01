5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss





- Everyone makes poor investment decisions at some point, even top investors like billionaire Warren Buffett

- What's important is how you recover from a loss and learn the lessons that will help you make better choices in the future

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Everyone makes bad investment decisions at some point - it's part of the "game".

This includes even the world's top investors like billionaire Warren Buffett, comments Bruce Whitfield.

The Money Show host talks to Petri Redelinghuys, founder of Herenya Capital Advisors about this touchy subject.

Often the mistakes we make with investing are born from emotional "mistakes" Redelinghuys says, because money is a very emotional thing.

"We're very attached to it; we work very hard for it and if we lose it, it hurts."

Redelinghuys shares tips on how to recover from a poor investment or stock purchase choice:

1. Extract a lesson from a bad investment

Analyse what went wrong. This could be, for example, buying stocks because they were down 20%.

But is that a good enough reason to buy a stock?

Ask, should I not be more future-orientated with my investment decisions? You learn some from winning, but you learn most from losing. Petri Redelinghuys, Founder - Herenya Capital Advisors

2. Document your process

"In some cases the market can get it wrong, but 99% of the time it's going to be you that gets it wrong."

Document your results in a journal, advises Redelinghuys.

Document the process you went through in order to make that investment decision. Write down your thesis - why am I investing in this company? Working through that journal is going to be hugely beneficial for you to make better decisions next time around. Petri Redelinghuys, Founder - Herenya Capital Advisors

3. Learn not to over-think

You have to get to a point where you stop analysing and make a decision.

Analysis paralysis is a saying particularly for technical traders, where you look at every angle five different times... and never make a decision. Petri Redelinghuys, Founder - Herenya Capital Advisors

4. Establish a level at which you will sell a stock

This is a way to limit your losses Redelinghuys says.

You have to have a pre-determined point where you say, for example, if this share is down by 30% from when I buy it... then I sell. You can always buy it back later... Petri Redelinghuys, Founder - Herenya Capital Advisors

5. Know when to walk away and find your next opportunity

The fact is that there are hundreds of thousands of shares around the world available for you to invest in or trade in.

Don't get wedded to an idea - learn when it is time to move on.

Look at your journal Redelinghuys says, and adapt your process to find the next opportunity.

If I've had a losing investment or trade I tend to take that stock off my watchlist for some time... because there's always that regret... It's better to sometimes walk away, give it 3-6 months and then reconsider it... You can find an opportunity elsewhere. Petri Redelinghuys, Founder - Herenya Capital Advisors

Almost every single year there is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! Two years ago that was Sasol - this year it might be something else. Petri Redelinghuys, Founder - Herenya Capital Advisors

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 2:28)

Related stories:

The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)

Life lessons to improve your investment outcomes: 'It's not a game for sissies'

Worried about your investments amid global uncertainty? - 'Please look ahead!'