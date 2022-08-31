CoCT responds to objections to Prasa's plan to relocate railway dwellers





Africa Melane speaks to the deputy mayor of the City of Cape Town, Eddie Andrews, about the Mitchells Plain community's gripes with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) desire to relocate unlawful occupiers in Langa.

This is to free up space occupied by informal settlements on Langa's railway line in 2019.

FILE: The informal settlement of Lockdown has sprung up on and around the Metrorail's central line in Philippi, Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

However, the community in Mitchells Plain opposed this relocation, saying that they did not want these occupiers moved to their area.

The City of Cape Town's deputy mayor, Eddie Andrews, says that community members are entitled to this opposition because its relocation application, which has not been received yet, would need to go through a public participation process first, according to the ministry of planning's by-laws.

Prasa, via the Housing Development Agency (HDA), has not yet procured land to relocate the occupiers, says the deputy mayor.

He says that the city has signed an implementation protocol where it will assist Prasa and the HDA when they receive the application to convert the site into emergency housing.

As such, the city operates as a partnership regulator where they will assist and provide them with services that Prasa and the HDA have to pay for.

We are attending the meetings when the minister convenes them and we're keeping an eye on any application so we can speedily process that, commence our public participation processes and get to an outcome. Eddie Andrews, deputy mayor - City of Cape Town

The city, however, is not involved with relocation conversations between Prasa, the HDA and the Mitchells Plain community because they do not own the land.

That's not our our land, so they are having those conversations. Our informal settlements department is working closely with them for them to be mindful as to what to consider. So, it's not just about engaging with the unlawful occupiers, as they have thought, but also engaging proactively with the receiving communities prior to any application and to understand what that looks like, what are their views. Eddie Andrews, deputy mayor - City of Cape Town

