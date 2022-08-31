Are traffic circles a good alternative to traffic lights in CT?





John Maytham speaks to Mikhail Manuel, chair of the Urban Mobility Portfolio Committee at the City of Cape Town, on proposals from Capetonians that traffic lights be replaced by circles.

*Studies show that circles are more effective when traffic volumes are under 10,000 vehicles a day.* Traffic circles require more space than intersections.**

Introducing a traffic circle to replace intersections is not the silver bullet to the City of Cape Town's problem of constantly having to repair defective or broken traffic lights.

Chair of the city's Urban Mobility Portfolio Committee, Mikhail Manuel, says circles only work when traffic volumes are low.

He was responding to Capetonians suggesting that circles were a good alternative to major intersections.

Anything below 10,000 vehicles a day, they are actually safer than traffic lights. Anything above 10,000 vehicles a day, you actually find more accidents. Mikhail Manuel, Urban Portfolio Committee Chair - City of Cape Town

Manuel, a former transport researcher at UCT, says there are other constraints that make traffic circles less feasible.