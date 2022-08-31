Are traffic circles a good alternative to traffic lights in CT?
John Maytham speaks to Mikhail Manuel, chair of the Urban Mobility Portfolio Committee at the City of Cape Town, on proposals from Capetonians that traffic lights be replaced by circles.
*Studies show that circles are more effective when traffic volumes are under 10,000 vehicles a day.* Traffic circles require more space than intersections.**
Introducing a traffic circle to replace intersections is not the silver bullet to the City of Cape Town's problem of constantly having to repair defective or broken traffic lights.
Chair of the city's Urban Mobility Portfolio Committee, Mikhail Manuel, says circles only work when traffic volumes are low.
He was responding to Capetonians suggesting that circles were a good alternative to major intersections.
Anything below 10,000 vehicles a day, they are actually safer than traffic lights. Anything above 10,000 vehicles a day, you actually find more accidents.Mikhail Manuel, Urban Portfolio Committee Chair - City of Cape Town
Manuel, a former transport researcher at UCT, says there are other constraints that make traffic circles less feasible.
Circles might have fewer conflict points, and might have lower risk when you have lower volumes but they actually take up more space...you can't just slap, bang put a circle in the middle of an intersection.Mikhail Manuel, Urban Portfolio Committee Chair - City of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_137653391_red-and-white-roundabout-sign-with-black-arrows.html
More from Local
1 Sept officially spring day? Not really, it actually started in July: Expert
This is because the agricultural season in the Cape officially starts in July/August.Read More
SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism.Read More
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview
Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine.Read More
Dial-A-Ride users suffer after service halt in Nyanga due to taxi violence
The City of Cape Town has suspended its Dial-A-Ride (DAR) service in Nyanga until further notice.Read More
WhatsApp group administrators to be held liable for members' offensive posts
The administrators of Whatsapp groups could be liable for offensive content shared by group members.Read More
Happy (NOT) Spring Day! The age-old debate rages on among social media users
Officially speaking, the spring equinox in the Southern Hemisphere only occurs on September 22.Read More
Politics doesn't produce competent Eskom engineers - Prof Wikus van Niekerk
With the threat of load shedding still looming large this year, how do we produce competent engineers to help steer Eskom out of its current quagmire?Read More
Employers encouraged to support breastfeeding mothers in Cape Town
The Infant Feeding Counsellor (IFC) project project involves the training of 36 breastfeeding counsellors to help promote the benefits of breastfeeding.Read More
Muck in and help #SpringCleanCT this Spring Day, urges mayor
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco Member for Urban Waste Alderman Grant Twigg will launch the initiative this Spring Day.Read More