MPs squeeze Ramaphosa from all sides over Phala Phala saga





John Maytham spoke to Jan Gerber, a journalist at News24, about the President's question-and-answer-session in Parliament on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa said he would respond to questions on the Phala Phala farm burglary after the relevant authorities had completed their investigations

Opposition MPs are not happy with the president, accusing him of evading accountability

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions during a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly on 30 August 2022. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter

They heckled, pleaded and tried to squeeze the President for answers.

But MPs were again left disappointed when Ramaphosa stuck to his one-liner.

He said he would only answer questions on the Phala Phala farm burglary once investigations by the Hawks and the Office of the Public Protector were complete.

He responded to the question, but I don't think he answered it... he said he will answer the question, just not now because he has legal advice not to. Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter - News24

Gerber said Ramaphosa's ducking and diving were reminiscent of the Zuma era.

It's very much a continuation of what we've seen before. It's difficult to take someone, who says he wants to renew his party and he wants to renew the country seriously when he does exactly what his predecessor did. Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter - News24

It looks like MPs will now have to rely on an independent panel - which will be set up to establish whether the President will face impeachment.

The parties have to nominate members of this panel. I think that closes on the first of September. Then the Speaker will announce that they have 30 days to do their investigation into whether there is a prima facie case for the president to answer. The National Assembly will then have to decide whether they continue with this. Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter - News24

The burglary at the President's Limpopo farm took place more than two years ago.

Investigations commenced after former spy boss Arthur Fraser submitted a complaint against Ramaphosa, claiming the burglary suspects had stolen foreign currency worth millions of rand from the farm.

Fraser also claimed that the suspects were assaulted after they were renditioned from Namibia.