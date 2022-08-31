Be Inspired - Camps Bay school hosts inspiring speaker series to raise funds





- Camps Bay Primary School Be Inspired series forms part of the school's fundraising efforts.

- Forthcoming speakers include award-winning journalist Karyn Maughn and CapeTalk presenter and author Sara-Jayne Makwala King.

-Tickets are available through Quicket.

What do award-winning journalist Karyn Maughn, marine salvage expert Captain Nick Sloane and CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne Makwala King all have in common?

The answer is, that they're all speakers who're taking part in the Be Inspired series being run by Camps Bay Primary School.

The talks, which are open to the public, form part of the school's fundraising efforts.

As principal Chris Storey explains, while Camps Bay may be one of Cape Town's most affluent suburbs, its learners come from all socio-economic backgrounds.

It would probably come as a surprise to people to hear that over 20% of our children don't pay full fees and are supported to be at the school. Chris Storey, Principal - Camps Bay Primary School

So what is the idea behind the Be Inspired series?

Storey says he hopes it acts as something of an antidote to the negative news that can bombard our daily lives.

Being in South Africa, we are so used to bad news and yet we have remarkable people living in this country and we have people that make a huge impact, not just here, but around the world. Chris Storey, Principal - Camps Bay Primary School

He adds that each speaker will have their own unique and inspiring story to tell.

We are all inspired by different things and people do things that are inspirational in different ways. Chris Storey, Principal - Camps Bay Primary School

To create a space where people can talk about what they do and allow people to share that in a conversation format where people can ask questions is a great space for people to enjoy and learn together. Chris Storey, Principal - Camps Bay Primary School

Tickets to the event, which run on Thursday evenings at 7pm are R60 and are available through Quicket.

