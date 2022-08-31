Gauteng Health MEC pleads ignorance over latest Deokaran revelations
John Maytham spoke to Bernadette Wicks, EWN reporter, about Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi revealing she had never been alerted about possible corruption at Tembisa hospital.
- Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi denies that she was aware that Babita Deokaran suspected fraud and corruption at Tembisa hospital
- A forensic probe was only initiated after News24's exposé on Deokaran's communications before her assassination
A year after Babita Deokaran was gunned down in the driveway of her home, and only after a News24 exposé has the Gauteng department initiated a probe into dodgy contracts at Tembisa Hospital worth millions of rands.
The question is why, as it appears from communications between whistleblower Deokaran and the Gauteng health department's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Lerato Madyo that the latter was informed about potential corruption at the provincial hospital, as well as the fact that Deokaran feared for her life.
We know from News24 reporting that in her communication with the departmental CFO Lerato Madyo, who's now been suspended, that in the weeks leading up to her death, Babita had said she had concerns that the people behind this potential fraud and corruption might be on to them. She had expressed fears for her safety and Madyo had indicated to her the matter had been escalated.Bernadette Wicks, Reporter - EWN
But Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi confirmed during a question-and-answer session in the Gauteng Legislature that she was never informed about the potentially dodgy dealings at the hospital, or Deokaran's fears.
The MEC essentially said there was never an official request recorded by the department for a forensic investigation and she reiterated that there was no formal request by Babita Deokaran.Bernadette Wicks, Reporter - EWN
Democratic Alliance MPL Jack Bloom believes the lack of information coming from the health department points to a cover-up.
The authorities have so much to answer for in this case...to her family, to answer to the taxpayer who potentially continued to be swindled out of money for the past year, if these dodgy contracts were indeed fraudulent and problematic.Bernadette Wicks, Reporter - EWN
Scroll up to listen to the audio:
