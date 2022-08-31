Teens nabbed as SPCA rescues 7 dogs being trained for fighting in Tafelsig





- A group of teenagers have been caught training dogs for fighting in Mitchells Plain

A group of teenagers, some as young as 15, are facing charges related to dogfighting following a swoop by local animal rescue teams.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA and the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement: Animal Control Unit received a tip-off last week.

Teams made their way to Swartklip Indoor Sports Centre in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain where they discovered dogfighting taking place behind the building.

The suspects - all minors, were found to be between the ages of 15 and 17 years of age.

A total of seven dogs were rescued - all still young and in the process of being trained for fighting.

Dogfighting cases always make my heart drop into my stomach. I cannot understand how any person can find pleasure in watching dogs rip each other apart. Jaco Pieterse, Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

What is even scarier, these were minors. What is happening to our society? Jaco Pieterse, Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Charges of dogfighting will now be laid against the culprits at the South African Police Service (SAPS) under the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962.

A person found guilty of any involvement in dogfighting is liable for a fine of R80,000 and or imprisonment of up to 24 months with a criminal record.

"Dogfighting is not a sport or entertainment,” said Alderman JP Smith - City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.

"It’s cruel, illegal and those who participate are lacking in basic humanity. The law should punish those who inflict cruelty on any human or animal knowingly and willfully with the maximum penalty.”

Reporting of illegal dogfighting is encouraged and anonymous tip-offs can be made to inspectorate@spca-ct.co.za or telephonically by calling 021 700 4158/9 during office hours.

