Why fibre is crucial in today's working environment

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:33
Rugby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:05
News 24 ON THE RECORD - A summit about South Africa's future
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit
Today at 17:20
Maligning researchers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I am blessed' - Caleb Payne on his Youth Oscar nomination in Hollywood Payne could become the first South African in history to win a Youth Oscar award at a ceremony to be held October in Los Angeles. 2 September 2022 3:24 PM
Strict trading laws will stay in place - Western Cape Liquor Board The Western Cape Liquor Authority says it won't hesitate to revoke the licences of outlets that fall foul of the law. 2 September 2022 12:06 PM
SARS new pilot to make it easier to catch criminals through their assets The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has launched a pilot that promises to make it easier for authorities to tackle criminals... 2 September 2022 10:32 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown Delivered to you every afternoon. 2 September 2022 3:55 PM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener. 1 September 2022 6:10 AM
Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos Delivered to you every afternoon. 31 August 2022 3:38 PM
View all Politics
Lufthansa pilots go on strike, causing travel chaos across Europe "Wherever you look – planes, trains, automobiles – it’s really not a pretty picture right now," says Deutsche Welle's Lars Halter. 2 September 2022 2:26 PM
Checkers Little Shop: 'We have largely run out. We hate disappointing kids' A genius thought up this marketing campaign. Its success has even caught Checkers somewhat by surprise. 2 September 2022 12:43 PM
Taxi violence erupts in Nyanga: 'It's to eliminate public transport competition' Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday morning as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators. 2 September 2022 9:48 AM
View all Business
How bombing for 4 minutes straight strengthened Robby Collins as a comedian Robby Collins is a South African comedian that just wrapped up his gig with Comedy Central, due to release on screens in September... 2 September 2022 4:36 PM
How 'Sarah Baartman - The Opera' attempts to humanise the 'icon of exploitation' 'Sara Baartman - The Opera' is making its debut at the Baxter's Pam Golding Theatre on 7 September. 2 September 2022 4:12 PM
A mammography centre opens in Tygervalley According to radiologist Dr Salomine Theron, there has been an increased demand for mammography and related services, and this cen... 2 September 2022 3:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The top five are all South Africans. 28 August 2022 11:11 AM
Russian runner Morozova wins right to participate in Comrades Marathon Billed as one of the top female contenders for Sunday’s race, Morozova was pulled from the event on Thursday following an eleventh... 27 August 2022 1:54 PM
Tegan Phillips to attempt women's world record cycling from Cairo to Cape Town On 16 October 2022, endurance cyclist Tegan Phillips, will be attempting to set the women's world record for cycling from Cairo to... 27 August 2022 1:11 PM
View all Sport
Stellenbosch's Caleb Payne, 11, up for 'Youth Oscar' award in LA The young local actor is nominated for Young Artist Academy award for his role in independently produced local film Good Life. 31 August 2022 1:43 PM
'Sudden illness' claims life of South African actor Charlbi Dean, 32 The Cape Town-born star has been described as a 'true star-in-the-making' by Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian. 31 August 2022 12:55 PM
Actor Tiaan Slabbert spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits. 26 August 2022 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
'Mass-rape, assault and torture' of Muslim Uyghurs happening in China: UN Muslim Uyghurs are systematically persecuted by the Chinese state in tyrannical 're-education' centres. 2 September 2022 2:46 PM
Lufthansa pilots go on strike, causing travel chaos across Europe "Wherever you look – planes, trains, automobiles – it’s really not a pretty picture right now," says Deutsche Welle's Lars Halter. 2 September 2022 2:26 PM
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine. 1 September 2022 1:55 PM
View all World
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
China forgives debt of 17 African countries The country has previously faced harsh criticism for its lending practices that trap poor countries. 26 August 2022 2:06 PM
View all Africa
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money. 1 September 2022 6:08 PM
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis? For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water? 1 September 2022 3:31 PM
'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities) Anti-tourism activists from Barcelona to the Mother City are railing against the negative impact of mass tourism. 1 September 2022 3:10 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Why fibre is crucial in today's working environment

* 2 September 2022 4:14 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Telkom
FIBRE
small and medium enterprises
Telkom Business
Endless Fibre

Lester Kiewit chats to a Telkom Business exec about their new Endless Fibre offering and how it can help SA businesses thrive.

We live in a digital world with an increased need to stay connected. Whether it's an online business, working from home or a video call with relatives, the importance of a fast, strong and stable internet connection has become vital. Fibre network has proven to be the fastest and most efficient way to connect to the internet, hence the nationwide installation of fibre cables being steadily implemented.

However, due to various stages of loadshedding disrupting the supply of electricity, homes and businesses have had to adapt to prevent being offline for hours on end. Telkom, one of South Africa’s leading communications technology services providers has taken this into consideration and made improvements to their services, optimizing connection for homes and small businesses.

The Morning Review's Lester Kiewit recently hosted Sydney Siwela, Telkom Business' Executive for Fixed Sales, to discuss Endless Fibre and how it will improve business connectivity throughout South Africa.

Listen to the full conversation below.

We’ve launched this unlimited, superior and fast internet connectivity which is Endless Fibre. The purpose of that is to unlimit the office space, unlimit the connectivity of small and medium businesses as well as unlimiting their working environment

Sydney Siwela, Executive for Fixed Sales, Telkom Business

For businesses looking to unlimit their connection, even during loadshedding, Telkom’s Core and Endless Fibre packages offer high-quality, high-speed, uncapped fibre with no throttling.

Through their partnership with Openserve, homes and businesses get a free installation for a limited period. Bundles include a wi-fi enabled router*, the option to add value added services such as Wifi Mesh, extenders, UPS, laptops & monitors and voice calling plans to their fibre bundle at an additional charge.

For more information the Telkom Endless Fibre deals and other products, visit the official Telkom Business website.

*Terms and conditions apply.




* 2 September 2022 4:14 PM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Telkom
FIBRE
small and medium enterprises
Telkom Business
Endless Fibre

Trending

Taxi violence erupts in Nyanga: 'It's to eliminate public transport competition'

Local Business

The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown

Politics

SARS new pilot to make it easier to catch criminals through their assets

Local

EWN Highlights

Putco turns to Labour Court to interdict illegal strike by workers

2 September 2022 4:14 PM

ActionSA hopes DA won’t only submit ousted Da Gama’s name for new JHB speaker

2 September 2022 3:40 PM

SA, US deepen trade: Ramaphosa to embark on trip for official visit to Biden

2 September 2022 3:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA