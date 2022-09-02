Why fibre is crucial in today's working environment





We live in a digital world with an increased need to stay connected. Whether it's an online business, working from home or a video call with relatives, the importance of a fast, strong and stable internet connection has become vital. Fibre network has proven to be the fastest and most efficient way to connect to the internet, hence the nationwide installation of fibre cables being steadily implemented.

However, due to various stages of loadshedding disrupting the supply of electricity, homes and businesses have had to adapt to prevent being offline for hours on end. Telkom, one of South Africa’s leading communications technology services providers has taken this into consideration and made improvements to their services, optimizing connection for homes and small businesses.

The Morning Review's Lester Kiewit recently hosted Sydney Siwela, Telkom Business' Executive for Fixed Sales, to discuss Endless Fibre and how it will improve business connectivity throughout South Africa.

We’ve launched this unlimited, superior and fast internet connectivity which is Endless Fibre. The purpose of that is to unlimit the office space, unlimit the connectivity of small and medium businesses as well as unlimiting their working environment Sydney Siwela, Executive for Fixed Sales, Telkom Business

For businesses looking to unlimit their connection, even during loadshedding, Telkom’s Core and Endless Fibre packages offer high-quality, high-speed, uncapped fibre with no throttling.

