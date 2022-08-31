Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos
Front and center on The Midday Report were the fisticuffs that ensued at political party Cope's recent media briefing.
The scuffle comes after infighting amongst the party's leadership which saw Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota suspended.
The suspension was retracted shortly thereafter followed by Lekota and national chairperson Teboho Loate announcing the suspension of deputy president Willie Madisha, secretary for communications Dennis Bloem, and secretary for elections, Mzwandile Hleko. At a briefing to address the chaotic proceedings, the conflicting factions came to blows.
Mandy spoke with JJ Tabane, host of eNCA's Power to Truth, to get a reading of what this means for the future of the party.
It's sad to see [Cope] deteriorate from 36 seats in the legislature in 2009 to two seats. You could say people are fighting over the crumbs of something that indeed has, as you said, become irrelevant.JJ Tabane, Power to Truth host - eNCA
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
Ministers in parliament to answer questions around focus on Phala Phala questions.
Police on high alert at the Kalafong hospital amid blockade/protest.
VBS granted an order to force former president Jacob Zuma to pay back money he owes used on Nkandla residence.
Graeme Smith speaks about the Cricket SA T20 League.
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
More from Politics
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking
This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
ANC battles to gain traction in the Western Cape
The ANC hopes to cement its continued presence in the Western Cape when it elects new leaders on 30 September.Read More
Gauteng Health MEC pleads ignorance over latest Deokaran revelations
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has denied turning a blind eye to allegations of corruption at Tembisa Hospital.Read More
MPs squeeze Ramaphosa from all sides over Phala Phala saga
Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) tried hard and failed to get President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer questions on the Phala Phala scandalRead More
Independent candidacy would change SA's elections, politics: Maimane
The new changes would see independent candidates elected in the provincial and national legislatures.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?
'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book.Read More
PayBacktheMoney round 2: VBS can seize Zuma's assets to repay Nkandla loan
Jacob Zuma owes VBS Mutual Bank R6.5 million - he started defaulting on the loan soon after the bank was put under curatorship.Read More
Dennis Bloem clarifies what's happening in Cope after suspension confusion
The Congress of the People (Cope) appears to be deeply divided after news emerged on Monday that the leader of the party was suspended. The statement was later retracted. But conflicting reports on the state of the party remain.Read More
The Midday Report Express: the top six news stories you need to know today
In the Midday Report Express today: the Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, the Phala Phala Q&A session for Rampahosa, a DG in hot water, and Congress of the People.Read More
The Midday Report express: Ex-Transnet bosses in the dock, ANC-EFF beef and more
On this instalment of the Midday Report Express, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) responds to the arrests of former Transnet bosses, Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and others. Wayne Duvenage - Outa CEO.Read More