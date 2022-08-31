Extortionists with guns force shutdown of problematic Central Railway Line
John Maytham interviews City of Cape Town’s Angus McKenzie.
Gangsters with firearms assaulted some of the workers, said McKenzie.
The workers are all locally employed… this bunch of extortionist gangsters… came on to the site and started threatening and insisting that workers stop working and get off site…Angus McKenzie, City of Cape Town
Officials have halted operations to ensure the safety of staff and surrounding communities and asked them not to give in to extortion.
I’m not going to allow extortionists. I’m not going to have… gangsters stop the redevelopment of this line… I'll fight them head-on…Angus McKenzie, City of Cape Town
When the Central Line operates as it should, it provides competition for the taxis and buses that transport workers from some of the poorest areas of Cape Town.
Right now, the train from Cape Town’s CBD to Langa operates normally but there is no service from there onwards.
I want people to have the option of using a train, which is considerably cheaper…Angus McKenzie, City of Cape Town
Mckenzie met with representatives from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and the South African Police Service to discuss the incident on Tuesday.
They aim to put a detailed and updated security plan in place, hoping to restart the Central Line later in the week.
The trains are going to run… and the workers on the line are going to earn a salary.Angus McKenzie, City of Cape Town
John Maytham interviewed McKenzie - scroll up to listen.
Source : @PRASA_Group/Twitter
More from Local
1 Sept officially spring day? Not really, it actually started in July: Expert
This is because the agricultural season in the Cape officially starts in July/August.Read More
SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism.Read More
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview
Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine.Read More
Dial-A-Ride users suffer after service halt in Nyanga due to taxi violence
The City of Cape Town has suspended its Dial-A-Ride (DAR) service in Nyanga until further notice.Read More
WhatsApp group administrators to be held liable for members' offensive posts
The administrators of Whatsapp groups could be liable for offensive content shared by group members.Read More
Happy (NOT) Spring Day! The age-old debate rages on among social media users
Officially speaking, the spring equinox in the Southern Hemisphere only occurs on September 22.Read More
Politics doesn't produce competent Eskom engineers - Prof Wikus van Niekerk
With the threat of load shedding still looming large this year, how do we produce competent engineers to help steer Eskom out of its current quagmire?Read More
Employers encouraged to support breastfeeding mothers in Cape Town
The Infant Feeding Counsellor (IFC) project project involves the training of 36 breastfeeding counsellors to help promote the benefits of breastfeeding.Read More
Muck in and help #SpringCleanCT this Spring Day, urges mayor
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco Member for Urban Waste Alderman Grant Twigg will launch the initiative this Spring Day.Read More
More from Business
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis?
For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water?Read More
'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities)
Anti-tourism activists from Barcelona to the Mother City are railing against the negative impact of mass tourism.Read More
Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol
Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans.Read More
Politics doesn't produce competent Eskom engineers - Prof Wikus van Niekerk
With the threat of load shedding still looming large this year, how do we produce competent engineers to help steer Eskom out of its current quagmire?Read More
China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection
The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic.Read More
Cashbuild earnings drop, but it still plans more new stores
The building materials retailer took a knock during its financial year to end June, coming off record figures for the previous year.Read More
[WATCH] 'BMW campaign acknowledges that passion for the brand knows no race'
For years BMW never featured black people in their advertising and now there's been a shift, says advertising expert Brendan SeeryRead More
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown
Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India.Read More
Where to do your best work is up for debate, how to decide is getting better
Some managers just don’t trust remote work, is it about the work or the manager?Read More