Extortionists with guns force shutdown of problematic Central Railway Line





John Maytham interviews City of Cape Town’s Angus McKenzie.

Gangsters with firearms assaulted some of the workers, said McKenzie.

The workers are all locally employed… this bunch of extortionist gangsters… came on to the site and started threatening and insisting that workers stop working and get off site… Angus McKenzie, City of Cape Town

A Metrorail train arrives at Langa station. Picture: @PRASA_Group/Twitter

Officials have halted operations to ensure the safety of staff and surrounding communities and asked them not to give in to extortion.

I’m not going to allow extortionists. I’m not going to have… gangsters stop the redevelopment of this line… I'll fight them head-on… Angus McKenzie, City of Cape Town

When the Central Line operates as it should, it provides competition for the taxis and buses that transport workers from some of the poorest areas of Cape Town.

Right now, the train from Cape Town’s CBD to Langa operates normally but there is no service from there onwards.

I want people to have the option of using a train, which is considerably cheaper… Angus McKenzie, City of Cape Town

Mckenzie met with representatives from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and the South African Police Service to discuss the incident on Tuesday.

They aim to put a detailed and updated security plan in place, hoping to restart the Central Line later in the week.

The trains are going to run… and the workers on the line are going to earn a salary. Angus McKenzie, City of Cape Town

John Maytham interviewed McKenzie - scroll up to listen.