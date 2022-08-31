ANC battles to gain traction in the Western Cape
Lester Kiewit spoke to Sifiso Mtsweni, the spokesperson for the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape, ahead of the party's provincial elective conference on 30 September.
- The ANC has not had a permanent provincial executive committee in 6 years
- An interim committee has been running ANC affairs in the province
- The Western Cape elective conference on 30 September is expected to reign in new provincial leadership
The Western Cape remains an electoral priority for the ANC and it hopes to gain more ground in the province where only a third of the citizens vote for the party.
Provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said that the party has done a lot of work to foster unity among leaders in the province, with hopes that this will kickstart their journey to recovering votes.
As we sit now, we actually feel that we've done that work as the provincial leadership and that we are ready to convene a provincial conference.Sifiso Mtsweni, spokesperson - ANC Western Cape
Attracting more coloured voters to the ANC will have to be one of its top agenda items after the provincial elective conference. In this regard, Mtsweni said, identity politics will play a key role.
Identity politics is very important in the Western Cape. Anyone who seeks to ignore it is playing a very dangerous game.... and the ANC is going to go back to the realisation that we must pay attention to identity politics. What is considered a national minority is actually a provincial majority.Sifiso Mtsweni, spokesperson - ANC Western Cape
Before the provincial conference can go ahead, regional structures first have to convene their conferences.
The party said the West Coast and Overberg regions had successfully gathered and chosen leaders, while the Boland, Central Karoo, Dullah Omar and Southern Cape were yet to convene.
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
