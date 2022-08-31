Europe braces for nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine





John Maytham interviewed international correspondent John Adderley.

The European Union is sending five million anti-radiation pills to Ukraine, fearful of an accident at the continent’s largest nuclear power plant.

Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia plant and have stationed military equipment inside it.

Recent fighting has damaged the plant and the Russians are, according to the BBC, forcing employees to work at gunpoint.

Everybody within 50km of the plant is being given potassium iodide pills but the donation from the EU will enable wider dissemination.

© igroyal/123rf.com

There’s an International Atomic Energy Agency team in Ukraine… They’ve got to wait and see whether the Russians will allow them to inspect… John Adderley, international correspondent

It’s a perilous situation there… John Adderley, international correspondent

