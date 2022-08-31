Europe braces for nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
John Maytham interviewed international correspondent John Adderley.
The European Union is sending five million anti-radiation pills to Ukraine, fearful of an accident at the continent’s largest nuclear power plant.
Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia plant and have stationed military equipment inside it.
Recent fighting has damaged the plant and the Russians are, according to the BBC, forcing employees to work at gunpoint.
Everybody within 50km of the plant is being given potassium iodide pills but the donation from the EU will enable wider dissemination.
RELATED: We will use nukes if provoked by Nato, why not? - Russian dep ambassador to UN
There’s an International Atomic Energy Agency team in Ukraine… They’ve got to wait and see whether the Russians will allow them to inspect…John Adderley, international correspondent
RELATED: Humanity is one misstep away from nuclear annihilation: United Nations
It’s a perilous situation there…John Adderley, international correspondent
Maytham interviewed Adderley - scroll up to listen, skip to 1:46.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97548558_sign-of-radiation-hazard-against-radioactive-waste-on-the-building-background-picture-with-a-place-f.html?vti=o7oloupfed797dki9y-1-1
More from World
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview
Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine.Read More
Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol
Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans.Read More
China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection
The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic.Read More
#VoetsekMeghan tops trends after Markle's SA 'fire in the nursery' claim
Tweeps have taken exception to the way Meghan Markle portrays South Africa in her debut podcast series 'Archetypes'.Read More
South Korea is 'running out of people' as women have fewer babies
South Korea has the lowest fertility in the world, figures released by its government this week show.Read More
China forgives debt of 17 African countries
The country has previously faced harsh criticism for its lending practices that trap poor countries.Read More
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day
The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time.Read More
Ukraine is growing stronger militarily - Deutsche Welle
German support for Ukraine’s fight against Russian invaders remains as strong as ever.Read More
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion
A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1.Read More