'Sudden illness' claims life of South African actor Charlbi Dean, 32
- The 32-year-old had previously survived a near-fatal car crash in 2008
- Dean starred as Amanda Lawrence in the 2010 film adaptation of John van de Ruit's best-selling novel Spud
- Her most recent movie Triangle of Sadness, also starring Woody Harrelson, won the Palme d'Or
Tributes continue to pour in for rising South African star Charlbi Dean who has died at the age of 32.
The model and actor who made her film debut in the 2010 film adaptation of John van de Ruit's best-selling novel - Spud, is said to have passed away from a 'sudden illness' while in New York.
Dean's representatives said her death in hospital was "devastating".
The Cape Town-born star enjoyed a successful modeling career, gracing the cover of Vogue and Tatler, before embarking on a career in film.
As a teenager, she attended the Waterfront Theatre School.
Following the news of her death on Tuesday, Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian described Dean as a 'true star-in-the-making' who showed 'enormous promise'.
Another critic, Guy Lodge said, "She's so witty and deadpan and clockwork-precise in Triangle of Sadness, and I was so excited to see a new South African talent on the international scene."
Dean most recently appeared alongside Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness which premiered at The Cannes Film Festival in May and won the Palme d’Or award.
She had been dating fellow South African, model Luke Volker at the time of her death.
