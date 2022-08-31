Stellenbosch's Caleb Payne, 11, up for 'Youth Oscar' award in LA
- Caleb Payne is nominated for a 'Youth Oscar' for his role in local movie Good Life
- He plays ‘Jetmir' - an Albanian refugee
- A BackaBuddy campaign has been initiated to help raise funds to get Caleb to the awards ceremony in LA
A young actor from Stellenbosch could become the first in South African history to be awarded a 'Youth Oscar' at a prestigious ceremony in Los Angeles (LA) in October.
Eleven-year-old Caleb Payne has been nominated by the Young Artist Academy™ in Hollywood in the Feature Film Leading Youth Artist category.
It's for his role as ‘Jetmir' - an Albanian refugee in the independently made South African film Good Life.
The movie was directed by fellow South African - Bonnie Rodini and was shot entirely in and around Cape Town during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown.
Payne's nomination comes as a first for South Africa in 43 years of the Academy’s history.
Previous nominees and winners include Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.
The Young Artist Academy award ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on October 2, 2022, but Caleb will have to make his own way there if he is to attend.
Click here to access the BackaBuddy campaign his parents have set up to raise the money needed
Source : Caleb Payne website
