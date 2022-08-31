Phala Phala burglary: NA speaker protects Ramaphosa from scrutiny - Steenhuisen
Mandy Wiener spoke to the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), John Steenhuisen, about the National Assembly's session with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala farm burglary.
Steenhuisen has accused the speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, of shielding President Ramaphosa to account to Parliament.
Opposition leaders expected the president to answer directly on what transpired at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.
The National Assembly sitting was cut short after members expressed their dissatisfaction with how the president responded to the Phala Phala matter.
Steenhuisen said that the speaker of Parliament tried, by all means, to protect Ramaphosa with her partisan agenda, to avoid questions about his farm.
I would expect him to answer because the president is constitutionally obliged and accountable to Parliament. The Constitution makes it clear that the president’s primary arena of accountability and first port is Parliament and yet he is refusing to account.John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance
A speaker who completely lost control of the sitting and we are back in a twilight zone where she is now making up rules as she goes along to suit the agenda to protect the president from scrutiny.John Steenhuisen, Leader - Democratic Alliance

This article first appeared on 702 : Phala Phala burglary: NA speaker protects Ramaphosa from scrutiny - Steenhuisen
Source : GCIS
