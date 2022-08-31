Thai hotel group to enter SA market starting with Cape Town and Joburg





John Maytham interviewed Lindi Mthethwa of Minor Hotels Africa about their plans for South Africa.

Tourism in Africa is recovering well in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a large, international hotel group expanding into the continent.

Minor Hotels has plans to set up shop in South Africa, where it currently does not operate.

The Thai hotel group has 29 hotels and lodges in the rest of Africa.

Travellers can find its properties in Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, Lesotho, Kenya, Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Minor Hotels owns brands such as the five-star Anantara Hotels and the four-star Avani Hotels.

We’re hoping to have a property opening in Cape Town and Johannesburg pretty soon… Lindi Mthethwa, Minor Hotels Africa

We pride ourselves on products that fit both business and leisure travellers… and locally sourced sustenance and service… We specifically cater for the African market… We’re unique in Africa with what we offer… Lindi Mthethwa, Minor Hotels Africa

