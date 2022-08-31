Cashbuild earnings drop, but it still plans more new stores
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Werner de Jager, CEO of Cashbuild.
- Cashbuild's revenue took a knock during its last financial year to 26 June, decreasing by 12%
- The numbers come off record earnings for the previous year when lockdowns sparked a surge in the popularity of DIY
Cashbuild's revenue took a knock during its last financial year, decreasing by 12% for the 12 months ended 26 June 2022.
Comparatively speaking, the Group did experience a record year to end June 2021 as lockdowns sparked a surge in the popularity of DIY.
RELATED: Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement
Cash flow was also down on the prior year notes Financial Director Etienne Prowse, as Cashbuild invested in stock to counter supply chain disruptions partly brought on by the Covid-pandemic and the July looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Bruce Whitfield chats to CEO Werner de Jager.
RELATED: Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows
The Cashbuild boss notes that they have not been able to re-open all of the 36 stores damaged during last year's looting.
We had to close down three of those stores permanently... It's not viable for us to re-open.Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild
28 have been restored and trading in the same places, but there are still five that we haven't managed to open yet and one of them will probably not re-open.Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild
Still, he says the Group has had a good year.
Our operating return is the second best in our history, and also the profit... but trying to compare to last year, it doesn't make much sense in terms of the numbers.Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild
De Jager notes there has been good growth in the online business launched last year, albeit still small in the bigger scheme of things.
They can see retail consumers are under pressure he says.
Interestingly, since last year we've seen less retail customers coming through the door... but the average basket was growing although our transaction numbers were down.Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild
We've seen a selling price inflation of just over 7% for this financial year... and affordability is under pressure.Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild
De Jager says despite consumers' shrinking wallets Cashbuild is still expanding - it opened four new stores during the year under review and plans to add another five to seven stores next year.
