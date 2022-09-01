Thousands of people volunteer to join Ukraine's cyber army to hack Russia
Amy MacIver spoke to cyber security expert Rudi Dicks to find out about cyber warfare and get context about Ukraine’s cyber army.
According to The Record, Ukrainian cyber officials have noted a large number of anonymous volunteers who have signed up to partake in ethical hacking against Russia.
The cyber army has already managed to hack Russia’s Davos meeting, release military plans, as well as infiltrate Russia’s central news network.
Dicks said the cyber conflict is not the first of its kind between Russia and Ukraine. However, third party organisations and activists across the globe have recently joined in to assist Ukraine.
Most people keep themselves anonymous, we have some very talented cyber officials in South Africa – I’d be surprised if there wasn’t one or two – but I very much doubt that they would volunteer that information. You wouldn’t want to let Russia know, for example, that you are assisting the Ukraine in some of these things.Rudi Dicks, Cyber security director - Checkmark
The Ukraine got a lot of people together and said let’s make requests, let’s flood this site or broadcast system with traffic, either legitimate or illegitimate, to the point where it doesn’t do the job it’s supposed to do.Rudi Dicks, Cyber security director - Checkmark
Listen to the full podcast episode for more.
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/ransomware-cyber-crime-malware-2321110/
