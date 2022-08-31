Where to do your best work is up for debate, how to decide is getting better





The pandemic required the theoretical and experimental efforts of remote work to become the reality whether we were ready or not.

Thankfully there had been efforts to make this possible and that technology had progressed to support it.

Most work still falls into the kinds of work that can't be done remotely as it typically requires something to be made or extracted. Manufacturing, agriculture, mining and I will include education.

There has been a major shift though, an increase in service related work and creative work that relies on digital production for the output.

Activity Management v Progress Management

For the companies that had already embraced the progress management over activity management, they probably had less challenges.

Is likely though that most companies that now involve remote work probably have managers that have not had experience in using it and so may believe their staff are not disciplined enough to apply it.

Let’s consider our collective managerial role over our national sports sides and using the most recent loss by the Springboks to review if our reaction to their performance squares with our views of a worker.

If you were told that each player put in more than 40 hours training last week would it change your view of the loss? If we had won and you were told the players were off playing golf most of the week, would you mind?

This is a measure of how much you value time on a task versus the outcome, it may follow that if you focus only on the outcome then you can forget about everything else.

It is easier though to measure activity and for the longest time it was an adequate measure of work, it still is, but probably not for remote work.

Not everything that counts can be counted, and not everything that can be counted counts. William Bruce Cameron, “Informal Sociology: A Casual Introduction to Sociological Thinking”

We have been reliant on activity management in the office and because there was only office work.

Working long hours, sending lots of mails, arranging many meetings looked to be productive but might not have actually been that productive.

The four types of work

The RBL group describes four types of work.

Non essential work - they list it only because there is a fair bit of it and it should be reduced to zero. If you can’t tell what non-essential work is, you have a bigger issue with team and company goals.

Support work which they separate into two types.

Essential support work which is the processes and communication to ensure everyone knows what is needed and how things are progressing

Strategic support work which advances the effectiveness and efficiency of the primary type of work a business should focus on

They call it advantage work as it is the function that gives your company an edge in the market.

The three kinds of work

This raises another element about how we approach our work depending on what it is. One measure uses the levels of job, career and calling.

A job is just for the cash, you do what is required and you get no pleasure from it.

A career covers the bills but also allows you to use your strengths and get a sense of pride and accomplishment from what you do.

A calling is very rewarding, but might not cover the other elements adequately. The win is finding a career that aligns with your calling, despite what people may tell you it is probably quite rare.

The zone of genius

The next option then would be to consider what type of strengths you may have and look to maximise that. A company called Clearbit talks about a zone of genius which happens when

anything that gives you energy, which is how they describe a strength is combined with

Your talent which is an innate ability that can’t be taught.

And your skills which is the competency that can be taught and have learned and applied over time.

Is this actually about remote work?

I have not focused on remote work specifically because it appears that those that have focused on the differences about in office and remote work probably missed what made staff effective regardless of where they were working.

There is one element that office work does have over remote work and that is the social element. Your performance may depend more on what and how much you enjoy yourself when not working than only when you are.

Remote workers need more support as there is less chance for social interaction and for many their remote work space may not be good for their own well being.

If the company culture prioritises outcome over capacity or delivery over relationships is likely to impact on personal issues like burn out and staff churn.

The New York Times has an intriguing article about measuring productivity that includes bossware so while you are reading it is tracking how slowly or quickly you are reading and how often and for how long you stop.

Knowing that you are being watched is not a pleasant feeling.

Some might say but we are always being watched so no big deal, but there is a difference when there may be a consequence to being watched rather than simply to try to target ads more effectively at you.

Remote work will test the kind of culture a business has, what style of management it uses and how it chooses to apply or let staff opt to create the best mix of office and remote work.

It suggests that it should be at least a consideration if not a choice, but more discussion is likely needed to settle on how best to apply it.

A Twitter poll reflects the view that where to work will be more dependent on the nature of the work than just a binary decision of where it should occur.

This article first appeared on 702 : Where to do your best work is up for debate, how to decide is getting better