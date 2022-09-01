MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:05
Court deals blow to Shell, sets aside Wild Coast exploration right
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wilmien Wicomb - Attorney in the Constitutional Litigation Unit at Legal Resource Centre (LRC)
Today at 17:20
Which Commission of Inquiry recommendations are binding?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Today at 17:45
If you can’t run walk, if you can’t walk crawl
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jen Challenor
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism. 1 September 2022 2:19 PM
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine. 1 September 2022 1:55 PM
Dial-A-Ride users suffer after service halt in Nyanga due to taxi violence The City of Cape Town has suspended its Dial-A-Ride (DAR) service in Nyanga until further notice. 1 September 2022 1:15 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener. 1 September 2022 6:10 AM
Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos Delivered to you every afternoon. 31 August 2022 3:38 PM
ANC battles to gain traction in the Western Cape The ANC hopes to cement its continued presence in the Western Cape when it elects new leaders on 30 September. 31 August 2022 11:44 AM
View all Politics
Politics doesn't produce competent Eskom engineers - Prof Wikus van Niekerk With the threat of load shedding still looming large this year, how do we produce competent engineers to help steer Eskom out of i... 1 September 2022 10:54 AM
China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic. 1 September 2022 10:49 AM
Cashbuild earnings drop, but it still plans more new stores The building materials retailer took a knock during its financial year to end June, coming off record figures for the previous yea... 31 August 2022 9:02 PM
View all Business
End of an error: Twitter announces testing of an edit button The company tweeted on Thursday that they were testing out the new edit feature. 1 September 2022 4:30 PM
How art changed this Mitchells Plain community activist's life for the better It's a day of celebration for the community of Mitchells Plain as they formally celebrate the development of a new art centre in t... 1 September 2022 3:36 PM
'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities) Anti-tourism activists from Barcelona to the Mother City are railing against the negative impact of mass tourism. 1 September 2022 3:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The top five are all South Africans. 28 August 2022 11:11 AM
Russian runner Morozova wins right to participate in Comrades Marathon Billed as one of the top female contenders for Sunday’s race, Morozova was pulled from the event on Thursday following an eleventh... 27 August 2022 1:54 PM
Tegan Phillips to attempt women's world record cycling from Cairo to Cape Town On 16 October 2022, endurance cyclist Tegan Phillips, will be attempting to set the women's world record for cycling from Cairo to... 27 August 2022 1:11 PM
View all Sport
Stellenbosch's Caleb Payne, 11, up for 'Youth Oscar' award in LA The young local actor is nominated for Young Artist Academy award for his role in independently produced local film Good Life. 31 August 2022 1:43 PM
'Sudden illness' claims life of South African actor Charlbi Dean, 32 The Cape Town-born star has been described as a 'true star-in-the-making' by Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian. 31 August 2022 12:55 PM
Actor Tiaan Slabbert spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits. 26 August 2022 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine. 1 September 2022 1:55 PM
Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans. 1 September 2022 12:52 PM
China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic. 1 September 2022 10:49 AM
View all World
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
China forgives debt of 17 African countries The country has previously faced harsh criticism for its lending practices that trap poor countries. 26 August 2022 2:06 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis? For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water? 1 September 2022 3:31 PM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener. 1 September 2022 6:10 AM
[WATCH] 'BMW campaign acknowledges that passion for the brand knows no race' For years BMW never featured black people in their advertising and now there's been a shift, says advertising expert Brendan Seery 31 August 2022 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking

1 September 2022 6:10 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Anti Corruption Advisory Council

This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener.

In February 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the country that he would appoint an advisory council to help him oversee the fight against corruption. It took him eighteen months to appoint that advisory council, an inexplicably long time considering how corruption scandals have continued to rock the government throughout that period.

This week the President announced the names of those appointed to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC), ‘which brings together representatives from civil society, including business, who will work alongside government to prevent and stamp out wrongdoing’.

The Presidency told us in a statement that “The Council will advise the President on matters related to fighting corruption, in line with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2020-2030. Among other areas of focus, the Council will advise the President on effective implementation of the anti-corruption strategy by government and civil society, including the private sector.”

The overwhelming response has been frustration with yet another committee, panel, task team, inquiry. It all simply entrenches the perception that Ramaphosa is an overly consultative leader who is slow to act and make decisions on his own.

I am not entirely against an advisory council such as this one that brings in the knowledge and expertise of our active and robust civil society. Organisations such as Corruption Watch, which are well represented on this advisory council, have done important work in the absence of government’s leadership against the corruption pandemic.

It is good that Ramaphosa is willing to listen to civil society, to business and to academics in addressing this scourge but that openness has to be authentic and genuine. These appointments can not be a smokescreen to give the impression that he is being inclusive and has buy-in from broader society.

There is also a concern that the lengthy delay in appointing the advisory council means it comes late in the game.

An interdepartmental team led by the Presidency has been working on developing government’s response to the Zondo commission, which President Ramaphosa is expected to present to Parliament by 22 October 2022.

The Presidency’s statement also told us that the Zondo Commission has made wide-ranging recommendations on dealing with cases of fraud and corruption, and measures to be taken to prevent, detect and prosecute corruption across all sectors of society into the future.

The sense is that the President doesn’t really need yet another layer of advice to guide him on what action we need to deal with corruption. We have had so much experience of corruption in the last decade and it has been exhaustively analysed and considered by lawmakers and experts alike.

Instead of talking more about what should be done, we need to see real action happening to demonstrate that government is serious.

What would that action look like? Bringing back a Scorpions-like unit would garner massive public support. The Scorpions aka The Directorate of Special Operations was a multi-disciplinary, prosecution-led agency with a high success rate. It was independent and effective but its Hollywood-style displays and apparent cherry-picking of cases meant that the ANC resolve to disband it at its 2007 Polokwane conference.

Now the ruling party is doing an about turn. At its recent policy conference, delegates resolved to bring it back in another guise. There is talk of an independent, multi-disciplinary agency that targets corruption.

In August 2020, a full two years ago, the ANC released a statement saying that "The NEC called upon the ANC-led government [to] urgently establish a permanent multi-disciplinary agency to deal with all cases of white-collar crime, organised crime and corruption.”

Why is it taking so long? Expedite that and get it working.

The Investigating Directorate under Advocate Andrea Johnson has shown us this past week that it is effective. Former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh finally appeared in the dock.

Imagine what the ID and NPA could do with a bigger budget, if it was better capacitated and if it had its own investigative powers and was not reliant on the Hawks or other law enforcement bodies to gather evidence. Give them the best world-class technology and forensic experts to properly unravel the spaghetti of commercial crime cases they are currently dealing with.

Last week I wrote about how government urgently needs new whistleblower legislation to protect, encourage and reward those who expose wrongdoing. The longer it takes for that to happen, the more of a chilling effect it will have on potential whistleblowers who are thinking about coming forward. If government and the President is truly serious about getting rid of corruption, we need to see this happening.

Small, visible actions could boost public confidence. Stop cadre deployment. Amend tender processes. Make everything more transparent. Government says it is rolling out lifestyle audits for all public servants. Make them accountable.

Government has proved that it is capable of acting expeditiously when it has to.

Under enormous pressure of being ‘greylisted’, government is scrambling to table amendment bills in the next two months in order to prove that it is capable of dealing with money laundering.

Earlier this year, the Financial Action Task Force gave South Africa a poor rating assessment and placed us under observation. Getting greylisted is a big deal. It will in effect increase the cost of doing business with South Africa and will deter foreign investors because they will also have to jump through more hoops.

The Finance Minister has responded by tabling the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing Amendment Bill and more legislation is expected to be tabled in the next few weeks. This includes the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill, 2022.

In a statement, the National Treasury said the approval is a demonstration of the government’s commitment to fighting corruption, money laundering and terror financing and addressing the deficiencies identified by FATF.

This clearly demonstrates that when government’s back is against the wall, it can act swiftly to pass new laws and set up new structures if necessary. By appointing yet another body to advise him on how to fight corruption, Ramaphosa is trying to show us he is taking the problem seriously. But tangible action would make us really believe him.

Mandy Wiener is an author and journalist and hosts The Midday Report on 702 and CapeTalk.


This article first appeared on EWN : MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking




1 September 2022 6:10 AM
by Mandy Wiener
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Anti Corruption Advisory Council

More from Opinion

© borgogniels/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis?

1 September 2022 3:31 PM

For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© schnepfclaudia/123rf.com

'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities)

1 September 2022 3:10 PM

Anti-tourism activists from Barcelona to the Mother City are railing against the negative impact of mass tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from BMW #GenerationJoy campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] 'BMW campaign acknowledges that passion for the brand knows no race'

31 August 2022 7:59 PM

For years BMW never featured black people in their advertising and now there's been a shift, says advertising expert Brendan Seery

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?

30 August 2022 8:27 PM

'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© forplayday/123rf.com

Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion

25 August 2022 3:03 PM

A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The African National Congress on 8 April 2021 announced the appointment of 35 young people tasked with reviving the ANC Youth League. Picture: Twitter/@FasihaHassan

YONELA DIKO: ANC at a crossroad - it is time to pass the baton to young people

25 August 2022 1:49 PM

There is therefore no need to coddle the elders and try not to hurt their feelings. When the time for young leaders to take over, elders either support young people or must be pushed out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MANDY WIENER: Govt's hollow promises kill whistleblowers like Babita Deokaran

25 August 2022 5:13 AM

There needs to be tangible change to the country’s legislation, and accountability for those who looted writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ splitov27/123rf.com

Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members

24 August 2022 8:31 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gives an update after the Health Squared medical scheme applied for voluntary liquidation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Hippo car insurance ad on YouTube

[WATCH] Out!! Hippo takes the mickey out of a particular car insurer

23 August 2022 8:05 PM

A clever advert for insurance comparison website Hippo might not please one insurance company...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© asphoto777/123rf.com

Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday

23 August 2022 3:26 PM

Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota briefs the media on the party's draft Private Members Bill on 26 November 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.

Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos

31 August 2022 3:38 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC Western Cape elections head Ebrahim Rasool and other members of the party monitor results at the IEC results centre in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

ANC battles to gain traction in the Western Cape

31 August 2022 11:44 AM

The ANC hopes to cement its continued presence in the Western Cape when it elects new leaders on 30 September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng MEC of Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/EWN

Gauteng Health MEC pleads ignorance over latest Deokaran revelations

31 August 2022 9:36 AM

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has denied turning a blind eye to allegations of corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa virtually replying to oral questions during a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly on 30 August 2022. Picture: PresidencyZA/Twitter

MPs squeeze Ramaphosa from all sides over Phala Phala saga

31 August 2022 8:34 AM

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) tried hard and failed to get President Cyril Ramaphosa to answer questions on the Phala Phala scandal

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane in Marikana on Tuesday, 16 August 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Independent candidacy would change SA's elections, politics: Maimane

31 August 2022 8:20 AM

The new changes would see independent candidates elected in the provincial and national legislatures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] How can a democracy succeed in being both diverse and equal?

30 August 2022 8:27 PM

'What's threatening democracy at the moment is polarisation on the basis of race'. Mmusi Maimane reviews Yascha Mounk's new book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the inquiry into state capture on 17 November 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

PayBacktheMoney round 2: VBS can seize Zuma's assets to repay Nkandla loan

30 August 2022 6:47 PM

Jacob Zuma owes VBS Mutual Bank R6.5 million - he started defaulting on the loan soon after the bank was put under curatorship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem with ANC secretary general Ace Magashule at the IEC head offices. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Dennis Bloem clarifies what's happening in Cope after suspension confusion

30 August 2022 3:43 PM

The Congress of the People (Cope) appears to be deeply divided after news emerged on Monday that the leader of the party was suspended. The statement was later retracted. But conflicting reports on the state of the party remain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Midday Report Express: the top six news stories you need to know today

30 August 2022 2:24 PM

In the Midday Report Express today: the Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, the Phala Phala Q&A session for Rampahosa, a DG in hot water, and Congress of the People.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Midday Report express: Ex-Transnet bosses in the dock, ANC-EFF beef and more

29 August 2022 2:14 PM

On this instalment of the Midday Report Express, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) responds to the arrests of former Transnet bosses, Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and others. Wayne Duvenage - Outa CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities)

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol

Business World

1 Sept officially spring day? Not really, it actually started in July: Expert

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele: Devolution of WC SAPS won’t solve high-profile crimes like kidnapping

1 September 2022 4:50 PM

End of an error: Twitter announces testing of an edit button

1 September 2022 4:30 PM

Thando Thabethe aims for national footprint with Thabooty's, Edgars partnership

1 September 2022 4:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA