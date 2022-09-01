Streaming issues? Report here
SA will be lucky not to experience load shedding in summer - energy expert

1 September 2022 7:41 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Stage 4 load shedding

Africa Melane spoke to energy expert at Hohm Energy, Matthew Cruise, about the possibility of stage 4 load shedding in summer.

Eskom has warned of possible stage 4 power cuts in summer.

The continuous power cuts this year has affected business and home operations, and knocked an already struggling economy.

Eskom's CEO Andre de Ruyter claimed that sabotage within the utility and theft contributed to the rolling power cuts that South Africans experience on a regular basis.

Cruise told Africa Melane that maintenance was not done during winter and has not been going very well at Eskom.

He added that the shortage of skills contributes to the utility's power woes.

It might happen sooner, especially since we are unable to get more power from neighboring countries and we are at mercy of luck not to experience load shedding in summer.

Matthew Cruise, Expert - Hohm Energy

We have a massive skills drainage at Eskom since 2008 and it is extreme - shortage of management skills, and budget to sustain maintenance.

Matthew Cruise, Expert - Hohm Energy

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.


This article first appeared on 702 : SA will be lucky not to experience load shedding in summer - energy expert




