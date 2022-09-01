Converting coal power stations into gas-burning plants a 'pipe dream'





Refilwe Moloto spoke to Hilton Trollip, research fellow in the Global Risk Governance programme at UCT, about Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's plant to repurpose coal power stations into gas power plants.

*Trollip says the Energy Minister will run into legal hurdles trying to convert coal-fired power plants.* The expert says government will find it extremely difficult to source funds for this purpose.**

The Hendrina power station in Mpumalanga. Picture: eskom.co.za

A pipe dream. That's how energy researcher Hilton Trollip describes Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's plans to get Eskom 2.0 up and running.

Mantashe has proposed at least three coal-fired power plants at Hendrina, Grootvlei and Camden, which are nearing the end of their lifespan, be repurposed into gas-burning electricity generating stations.

They [Energy Department] are not doing what they're supposed to do and they're dreaming of doing things, in my understanding of the Electricity Regulation Act, that they aren't required to do. What they're going to do... if they follow this plan, they're going to continue with the lack of success they had over this past 5 to 6 years. Hilton Trollip, Research Fellow - UCT Global Risk Governance Programme

Trollip says Mantashe's plan is likely to run into some legal hurdles.

Hiring people and raising the finance to buy new gas turbines to go into those power stations are on a completely different scale in terms of legal frameworks. Hilton Trollip, Research Fellow - UCT Global Risk Governance Programme

Trollip say raising the money needed for the conversions will be near impossible.