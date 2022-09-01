Muck in and help #SpringCleanCT this Spring Day, urges mayor
- The #SpringCleanCT campaign launches today.
- A toll-free hotline has been created for residents to report tip-offs about illegal dumping and littering.
- The city wants residents to get involved in cleaning up local parks, public spaces, beaches, rivers, and roads.
With Spring officially now upon us, Capetonians are being urged to help spring clean the Mother City.
Under the banner #SpringCleanCT, the City of Cape Town is embarking on a city-wide initiative to clean up local parks, public spaces, beaches, rivers, and roads.
The city is adding 300 more boots on the ground to help with the campaign.
Since the launch of our clean-up campaign earlier this year, over 110 clean-ups have been organised by community organisations and ward councillors.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
In addition to adding more people-power to help with the clean up, the mayor is reminding residents of the penalties which face those caught dumping and/or littering.
Our law enforcement officials will also be stepping up enforcement against illegal dumping and issuing fines for littering.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
A 24-hour toll-free hotline (0800 110077) has also been created for residents to report tip-offs about illegal dumping activity and other by-law infringements.
Potential rewards are available from R1,000 up to R5,000 in the case of an arrest or conviction.
The mayor is launching the clean-up campaign today (1 September), alongside Mayco Member for Urban Waste Alderman Grant Twigg.
Source : @CityofCT/Twitter
