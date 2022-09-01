Employers encouraged to support breastfeeding mothers in Cape Town





- 36 breastfeeding counsellors are being trained to assist pregnant women and new mothers around child feeding and antenatal care.

- The rate of children being fed exclusively by breastfeeding in Cape Town is around 50%.

- Employers are being asked to make sure workplaces are offering environments conducive to breastfeeding.

It seems Cape Town is on track to reach the national target of infants being fed exclusively by breastfeeding.

Currently, the rate is around 50% - the national target is 55%.

But employers are being urged to support breastfeeding mothers, by creating breastfeeding-friendly spaces in the workplace.

The city's Infant Feeding Counsellor (IFC) project involves the training and appointment of 36 breastfeeding counsellors who support the city's Health initiative offering support to new and expectant mothers.

The training and mentoring that participants are receiving will help them become agents of positive change in their communities, that will continue to improve community health once the project has run its course, Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management - City of Cape Town

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life and continued breastfeeding until children are two or older - where possible.

But the city says the cooperation of employers is crucial in helping it reach the national target.

We have made progress in our drive to promote exclusive breastfeeding. A survey in 2017 showed that our breastfeeding rate was at 40% - five years later, we are at 50%, so we are moving in the right direction, but there is more work to be done. Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT

Mothers need time, and safe spaces where they can express breast milk during the workday, and many switch to formula, simply because these spaces do not exist. Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT

