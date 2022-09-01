I Love Coffee empowers deaf community through learnerships
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the co-founder of the I Love Coffee Group, Mike Morritt-Smith, about their learnership initiative for the deaf community.
The company will be giving out a Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA) accredited business administration learnership to eight deaf people to work at I Love Coffee.
The learnership is their effort to empower the community in an effort to integrate them into the South African economy and even launch their own businesses.
This isn't a once-off commitment by the coffee company as they particularly target the deaf community - employing, training and sending them into the economy to operate as employable people.
Once you start understanding [the challenges faced by the deaf community], you realise with some small effort you can really make a big difference in their lives, and that's what we went about trying to do and trying to change. To date we've done that for a number of different people that have come to our shop, learned to trade and move on to be part of the economy where they weren't in the past.Mike Morritt-Smith, co-founder - I Love Coffee Group
Find out more about I Love Coffee here.
