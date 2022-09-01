Why you should be playing the algorithm and not let it play you





Refilwe Mololo speaks to the culture lead at HaveYouHeard Marketing - Brett Rogers, about why you shouldn't hate on algorithms.

Its often likened to the end of social media where you are seeing less of your followers and the people you are following's content and more of the people the algorithm thinks you'd like.

However, all is not doom and gloom, because if you're strategic enough about the content you consume and put out, you can use it to your advantage.

This is mainly because online platforms want to keep you on their apps through watching what you consume and learning from that to suggest to you more things that you might like.

It may sound nefarious but this could actually work in your favour - especially on social media's most unapologetic algorithm enthusiast - TikTok.

The app is infamous for its aggressive algorithm that works more towards smart suggestions than displaying a stream of content you directly follow.

Through this, TikTok has enabled users to develop and engage with niche communities that would have otherwise been lost in sauce, such as BookTok, obscure aesthetic-based communities like Cottagecore and Dark Academia, innumerable stan-based communities, and QueerTok.

It's really valuable to anyone who's passionate about anything and that's the beauty about teaching the machine what you actually want. Brett Rogers, culture lead - HaveYouHeard Marketing

We may not like the algorithm but if you're going to use the algorithm on places like TikTok, then use it to your benefit. Don't get bogged down by the irritation because you can actually benefit from these things... it's advertisers, it's people who've got passions, it's just general people, it's people who like anything. Brett Rogers, culture lead - HaveYouHeard Marketing

