Politics doesn't produce competent Eskom engineers - Prof Wikus van Niekerk
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Professor Wikus van Niekerk, co-director of the Eskom Power Plant Engineering Institute (EPPEI), in the last instalment of 'Power Spot' - a deep dive into South Africa's electricity woes.
- Professor Wikus van Niekerk says there is a real need in SA for a concerted effort to train engineers
- Van Niekerk says the coordinated effort must be supported by government and should not be "political".
As electricity demand outstrips supply, power cuts have become more frequent, leading government to announce several interventions to deal with the crisis.
One of these was a call for engineers to help steer Eskom out of its current quagmire.
There are currently eight universities forming part of a consortium called the Eskom Power Plant Engineering Institute (EPPEI). The programme offers post-graduate studies in several specialty areas where Eskom has the greatest need.
Many large institutions like Transnet, Eskom...in the old days had very large artisan programmes and they have all been discontinued, so there is a real need in South Africa for a concerted effort in training technical resources.Wikus van Niekerk, co-director - Eskom Power Plant Engineering Institute (EPPEI)
Van Niekerk believes politics has become more important than the practical needs of the country.
I think what is important is that we should move away from politics and look at the real technical needs of the country.Wikus van Niekerk, co-director - Eskom Power Plant Engineering Institute (EPPEI)
