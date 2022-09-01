China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection





Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Martyn Davies, managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.

The Chinese government refuses to live with COVID-19 in the way the rest of the world is doing.

Lockdowns in many of its largest cities are ongoing, as outbreaks occur across the country.

Chinese vaccines lack the efficacy of Western ones, yet the government refuses to use them.

While the rest of the world has moved on from the pandemic, China remains rigid to the extreme, still battling to contain every single infection, whether they are symptomatic or not, despite the hardship of doing so.

Right now, many of China’s largest cities such as Shenzhen (population: 12.5 million), Dalian (population: 5.9 million), and Chengdu (population: 16.3 million) are locking down hard, hammering the formerly vibrant economy.

Many shops and markets are closed, and the start of the new school year has been delayed. Entertainment venues are banned from opening and events may not take place. People must show a fresh negative test to enter residential buildings. Only one person per household may leave each day to shop for food and other necessities.

The disruption it [ongoing lockdowns] is causing to the Chinese economy and the way of life is significant… The government refuses to learn to live with it… It’s becoming a political game… Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

We’re seeing outbreaks across all of China… We’re seeing constant lockdowns… The government is unwilling to embrace Western vaccines, which have higher efficacy rates [than Chinese vaccines] … Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

