China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:05
Court deals blow to Shell, sets aside Wild Coast exploration right
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wilmien Wicomb - Attorney in the Constitutional Litigation Unit at Legal Resource Centre (LRC)
Today at 17:20
Which Commission of Inquiry recommendations are binding?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Today at 17:45
If you can’t run walk, if you can’t walk crawl
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jen Challenor
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism. 1 September 2022 2:19 PM
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine. 1 September 2022 1:55 PM
Dial-A-Ride users suffer after service halt in Nyanga due to taxi violence The City of Cape Town has suspended its Dial-A-Ride (DAR) service in Nyanga until further notice. 1 September 2022 1:15 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener. 1 September 2022 6:10 AM
Midday Report Express: Cope briefing descends into chaos Delivered to you every afternoon. 31 August 2022 3:38 PM
ANC battles to gain traction in the Western Cape The ANC hopes to cement its continued presence in the Western Cape when it elects new leaders on 30 September. 31 August 2022 11:44 AM
View all Politics
Politics doesn't produce competent Eskom engineers - Prof Wikus van Niekerk With the threat of load shedding still looming large this year, how do we produce competent engineers to help steer Eskom out of i... 1 September 2022 10:54 AM
China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic. 1 September 2022 10:49 AM
Cashbuild earnings drop, but it still plans more new stores The building materials retailer took a knock during its financial year to end June, coming off record figures for the previous yea... 31 August 2022 9:02 PM
View all Business
End of an error: Twitter announces testing of an edit button The company tweeted on Thursday that they were testing out the new edit feature. 1 September 2022 4:30 PM
How art changed this Mitchells Plain community activist's life for the better It's a day of celebration for the community of Mitchells Plain as they formally celebrate the development of a new art centre in t... 1 September 2022 3:36 PM
'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities) Anti-tourism activists from Barcelona to the Mother City are railing against the negative impact of mass tourism. 1 September 2022 3:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
South Africa's Tete Dijana wins 95th Comrades Marathon Edward Mothibi secured second place and Dan Moselakwe third place. The top five are all South Africans. 28 August 2022 11:11 AM
Russian runner Morozova wins right to participate in Comrades Marathon Billed as one of the top female contenders for Sunday’s race, Morozova was pulled from the event on Thursday following an eleventh... 27 August 2022 1:54 PM
Tegan Phillips to attempt women's world record cycling from Cairo to Cape Town On 16 October 2022, endurance cyclist Tegan Phillips, will be attempting to set the women's world record for cycling from Cairo to... 27 August 2022 1:11 PM
View all Sport
Stellenbosch's Caleb Payne, 11, up for 'Youth Oscar' award in LA The young local actor is nominated for Young Artist Academy award for his role in independently produced local film Good Life. 31 August 2022 1:43 PM
'Sudden illness' claims life of South African actor Charlbi Dean, 32 The Cape Town-born star has been described as a 'true star-in-the-making' by Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian. 31 August 2022 12:55 PM
Actor Tiaan Slabbert spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits. 26 August 2022 11:17 AM
View all Entertainment
John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview Kani told the Daily Mail he believes the Duchess of Sussex has made 'a faux pas' following her comments to a US magazine. 1 September 2022 1:55 PM
Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans. 1 September 2022 12:52 PM
China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic. 1 September 2022 10:49 AM
View all World
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India. 31 August 2022 7:44 PM
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week. 27 August 2022 11:06 AM
China forgives debt of 17 African countries The country has previously faced harsh criticism for its lending practices that trap poor countries. 26 August 2022 2:06 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] Could SA’s water crisis eclipse the energy crisis? For how much longer will South Africans have safe, clean, and unpolluted drinking water? 1 September 2022 3:31 PM
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa’s fight against graft needs more action, less talking This week, Ramphosa announced the names of appointees to the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, writes Mandy Wiener. 1 September 2022 6:10 AM
[WATCH] 'BMW campaign acknowledges that passion for the brand knows no race' For years BMW never featured black people in their advertising and now there's been a shift, says advertising expert Brendan Seery 31 August 2022 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection

1 September 2022 10:49 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
China
Emerging markets
Deloitte
Chinese economy
Refilwe Moloto
emerging economies
Martyn Davies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Coronavirus
COVID-19
covid-19 in china
zero-COVID

The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic.

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Martyn Davies, managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.

  • The Chinese government refuses to live with COVID-19 in the way the rest of the world is doing.

  • Lockdowns in many of its largest cities are ongoing, as outbreaks occur across the country.

  • Chinese vaccines lack the efficacy of Western ones, yet the government refuses to use them.

© ogonekipit/123rf.com
© ogonekipit/123rf.com

While the rest of the world has moved on from the pandemic, China remains rigid to the extreme, still battling to contain every single infection, whether they are symptomatic or not, despite the hardship of doing so.

Right now, many of China’s largest cities such as Shenzhen (population: 12.5 million), Dalian (population: 5.9 million), and Chengdu (population: 16.3 million) are locking down hard, hammering the formerly vibrant economy.

Many shops and markets are closed, and the start of the new school year has been delayed. Entertainment venues are banned from opening and events may not take place. People must show a fresh negative test to enter residential buildings. Only one person per household may leave each day to shop for food and other necessities.

The disruption it [ongoing lockdowns] is causing to the Chinese economy and the way of life is significant… The government refuses to learn to live with it… It’s becoming a political game…

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

We’re seeing outbreaks across all of China… We’re seeing constant lockdowns… The government is unwilling to embrace Western vaccines, which have higher efficacy rates [than Chinese vaccines] …

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

Moloto interviewed Davies - scroll up to listen, skip to 2:39.




1 September 2022 10:49 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
China
Emerging markets
Deloitte
Chinese economy
Refilwe Moloto
emerging economies
Martyn Davies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Coronavirus
COVID-19
covid-19 in china
zero-COVID

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

© ogonekipit/123rf.com

[WATCH] Defiant Chinese shoppers revolt against snap lockdown at Shanghai store

16 August 2022 1:35 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An apartment building in Hong Kong, China. © leochen66/123rf.com

China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment

1 August 2022 3:03 PM

"One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

28 July 2022 10:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© quatrox/123rf.com

Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so

3 June 2022 4:40 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Professor Tulio De Oliveira during MAC COVID-19 media briefing on 26 June 2021. Picture: Screenshot

SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine

27 May 2022 1:20 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

North-Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2011). © acceptphoto/123rf.com

Catastrophe unfolds in North Korea as COVID-19 runs rampant

18 May 2022 10:39 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© milkos/123rf.com

With waning immunity, more severe flu season expected this winter

13 April 2022 10:55 AM

John Maytham interviews vaccinologist Professor Shabir Mahdi of the University of the Witwatersrand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK

7 April 2022 12:11 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kovop58/123rf.com

'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'

6 April 2022 2:56 PM

Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on 22 March 2022 from SABC footage on YouTube

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster

4 April 2022 6:47 PM

Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

© ogonekipit/123rf.com

[WATCH] Defiant Chinese shoppers revolt against snap lockdown at Shanghai store

16 August 2022 1:35 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An apartment building in Hong Kong, China. © leochen66/123rf.com

China unable to move on from COVID-19, losing its grip on youth unemployment

1 August 2022 3:03 PM

"One in five youths in China are not working, a problem not seen before in the Chinese economy," says Deloitte’s Dr Martyn Davies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

China locks down 970,000 in Wuhan after 4 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

28 July 2022 10:38 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© halfpoint/123rf.com

'Lift remaining COVID-19 regulations, we need to focus on business' - Alan Winde

22 June 2022 8:20 AM

John Maytham spoke to Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© quatrox/123rf.com

Did lockdown do more harm than good? Professor Jonathan Jansen thinks so

3 June 2022 4:40 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Jonathan Jansen of the Faculty of Education at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Professor Tulio De Oliveira during MAC COVID-19 media briefing on 26 June 2021. Picture: Screenshot

SA's Prof Tulio de Oliviera among world’s 100 most influential – Time Magazine

27 May 2022 1:20 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kovop58/123rf.com

'You MUST still wear a mask indoors in public'

6 April 2022 2:56 PM

Tshidi Madia asks Advocate Modidima Mannya where we stand with the remaining Covid-19 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on 22 March 2022 from SABC footage on YouTube

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa ends Covid-19 National State of Disaster

4 April 2022 6:47 PM

Watch a recording of the President’s address, right here.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, CEO of Nantworks.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans

18 February 2022 8:09 AM

Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entering post-Covid life? © dmitrydemidovich/123rf.com

Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?

2 February 2022 6:58 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Tourists, stay home!' say some in Cape Town (and other much-visited cities)

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol

Business World

1 Sept officially spring day? Not really, it actually started in July: Expert

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele: Devolution of WC SAPS won’t solve high-profile crimes like kidnapping

1 September 2022 4:50 PM

End of an error: Twitter announces testing of an edit button

1 September 2022 4:30 PM

Thando Thabethe aims for national footprint with Thabooty's, Edgars partnership

1 September 2022 4:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA