Dial-A-Ride users suffer after service halt in Nyanga due to taxi violence





Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

- One of the City’s DAR vehicles was stoned on Wednesday in Nyanga

- It follows last week's taxi violence in the area where a number of Golden Arrow buses were torched

An essential DAR service for those with special needs has been temporarily suspended following an incident in Nyanga this week.

The City of Cape Town, which operates the service, said one of its vehicles was vandalised on Wednesday.

"The back windscreen of the vehicle was stoned while one vulnerable passenger was already on board," said the city in a statement.

The incident followed the taxi violence in Nyanga last week, which saw the torching of several Golden Arrow buses.

I condemn these acts of violence in the strongest possible terms. Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT

DAR is for commuters with special needs who cannot make use of conventional public transport.

The livelihood of these vulnerable passengers depend on the availability of the DAR services, these residents are being heavily impacted by this suspension, but we cannot risk their safety while this unrest continues. Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility - CoCT

Quintas also took the opportunity to reject "salacious claims" on social media about racial targeting and profiling aimed at the taxi industry.

"I again want to remind the industry of the 170 permits available for the uptake, and which still need to be applied for in order for them not to fall foul of the law," he said.

The City claims that to date, only 230 of the agreed upon 400 operating licences have successfully been applied for.

