Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Sertan Sanderson.
An emergency suspension of fuel taxes in Germany ended on Wednesday, sending motorists into a panic, and causing traffic gridlock as they queued at garages to beat the deadline
Russia is “flexing its muscle” with winter fast approaching
RELATED: Estonia has the worst inflation in Europe, but they’re feeling fine
A cold, dark winter is looming for war-torn Europe as its energy crisis worsens and costs spiral out of control.
Inflation in Germany – the continent’s largest economy – is at around 9%, the worst reading in almost 50 years.
It’s only going to get worse in the coming winter months…Sertan Sanderson, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
On Wednesday evening, an emergency tax cut on fuel ended, causing traffic gridlock as motorists clamoured and queued to fill up before midnight.
The price of petrol is skyrocketing… The lines outside petrol stations! … Everyone is queuing to fill their tanks before midnight, and that’s in Germany! … I haven’t seen anything like that in this country in my life!Sertan Sanderson, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
The situation in much of the rest of Europe is direr with inflation comfortably in double digits.
In Turkey, inflation is running at more than 80%.
On Wednesday, Russia completely stopped supplying gas via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which is Europe's key supply route.
Russia is flexing its muscle… Vladimir Putin is right on their necks… In Europe, most of the year we need heating… There’s not much we can do…Sertan Sanderson, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
RELATED: Germany buying a lot more coal from South Africa as Russian ban takes effect
Russia has, since its invasion of Ukraine, periodically cut gas deliveries to Europe, falsely claiming maintenance work as a reason.
Kiewit interviewed Sanderson – scroll up to listen.
