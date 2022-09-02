Dagga growing clubs dealt blow by Western Cape High Court





Lester Kiewit spoke to Neil Liddel, the director of The Haze Club about the phenomenon of dagga growing clubs.

Cannabis. Picture: pixabay.com

But what is a growing club and what do they have to do with cannabis?

In theory, a growing club is a way for those who want to partake in recreational cannabis smoking to do so in a legal manner.

In the grow club model, "person A" does not purchase cannabis, but rather they pay "person B" to cultivate cannabis on their behalf.

This means the former also rents out a space for cultivation.

It sounds like a way to circumvent current drug dealing laws, but the basis for the growing club model lies with the 2018 Constitution Court ruling that it was absolutely within the Constitution for someone to use cannabis in their own private space.

The logic with growing clubs is thus: "I am not dealing dagga. I am looking after my clients' dagga".

Neil Liddel is a director of one such club, The Haze Club, which has been fighting in court to get growing clubs recognised as legal operations.

While the aforementioned ruling by the Western Cape High Court is a setback, Liddel's legal representatives have advised there was still room to appeal.

The Haze Club was raided sometime after they began operations, with Liddel criminally charged.

The case has since been dropped pending the final outcome of the legal status of growing clubs.

So the criminal proceedings were dropped on the basis of looking at the outcome of this current case. So obviously, if we lose again, if the appeal is also rejected, then the State will most likely reopen the criminal case. And I'd have to go to a criminal trial, which is obviously really what I'm out to avoid. Neil Liddel, director of The Haze Club

