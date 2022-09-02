Dagga growing clubs dealt blow by Western Cape High Court
Lester Kiewit spoke to Neil Liddel, the director of The Haze Club about the phenomenon of dagga growing clubs.
But what is a growing club and what do they have to do with cannabis?
In theory, a growing club is a way for those who want to partake in recreational cannabis smoking to do so in a legal manner.
In the grow club model, "person A" does not purchase cannabis, but rather they pay "person B" to cultivate cannabis on their behalf.
This means the former also rents out a space for cultivation.
It sounds like a way to circumvent current drug dealing laws, but the basis for the growing club model lies with the 2018 Constitution Court ruling that it was absolutely within the Constitution for someone to use cannabis in their own private space.
The logic with growing clubs is thus: "I am not dealing dagga. I am looking after my clients' dagga".
Neil Liddel is a director of one such club, The Haze Club, which has been fighting in court to get growing clubs recognised as legal operations.
While the aforementioned ruling by the Western Cape High Court is a setback, Liddel's legal representatives have advised there was still room to appeal.
The Haze Club was raided sometime after they began operations, with Liddel criminally charged.
The case has since been dropped pending the final outcome of the legal status of growing clubs.
So the criminal proceedings were dropped on the basis of looking at the outcome of this current case. So obviously, if we lose again, if the appeal is also rejected, then the State will most likely reopen the criminal case. And I'd have to go to a criminal trial, which is obviously really what I'm out to avoid.Neil Liddel, director of The Haze Club
Scroll up for full audio.
More from Local
'I am blessed' - Caleb Payne on his Youth Oscar nomination in Hollywood
Payne could become the first South African in history to win a Youth Oscar award at a ceremony to be held October in Los Angeles.Read More
Strict trading laws will stay in place - Western Cape Liquor Board
The Western Cape Liquor Authority says it won't hesitate to revoke the licences of outlets that fall foul of the law.Read More
SARS new pilot to make it easier to catch criminals through their assets
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has launched a pilot that promises to make it easier for authorities to tackle criminals through their assets.Read More
Cape Town crime fighters want more resources for kidnapping task force
Kidnapping syndicates are becoming more brutal as they try to extort more ransom from victims' families.Read More
Taxi violence erupts in Nyanga: 'It's to eliminate public transport competition'
Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday morning as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators.Read More
Forensic expert questions cause of death in Enyobeni Tavern investigation
A forensic expert says investigators must go back to the drawing board to find out how 21 teenagers died at the Enyobeni Tavern.Read More
7km night run to honour nurses returns to Cape Town
In appreciation of nurses' contribution to the country, the fourth annual Night Run to honour nurses will be coming to Cape Town this weekend.Read More
Prices of sweet peppers skyrocket, when will they come down?
The price of peppers in South Africa jumped by over 40% in just one week after a continued spike.Read More
Santam pays out 'unprecedented' R14.2 billion in claims in six months
The KwaZulu-Natal floods alone cost Santam R4.4 billion, with its reinsurers providing huge support.Read More