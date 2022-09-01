John Kani denies ever meeting Meghan Markle, after Duchess' claim in interview
- Meghan Markle told The Cut that a South African male cast member of the Lion King had told her that her marriage to Prince Harry had been celebrated by South Africans in the same way as Nelson Mandela's prison release in 1990.
- Dr Kani told Mail Online: 'I have never met Meghan Markle. This seems like something of a faux pas by her.'
Legendary South African actor and Lion King star Dr John Kani has been forced to deny ever having met Meghan Markle after she seemed to suggest the pair had met in London at the premiere of the live-action film.
In an interview with US magazine - The Cut, Markle claimed a “South African male cast member” had told her at the premiere that her marriage to Prince Harry had been celebrated by South Africans in the same way as Nelson Mandela's prison release in 1990.
The publication reports the former Suits actress as having said, "He looked at me, he said, 'I just need you to know: When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the streets the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison'."
But Kani, who told the Daily Mail that he was the only South African member in the cast of Disney’s remake of the animated classic, says he was in Hollywood at the time the alleged encounter took place.
"'I have never met Meghan Markle. This seems like something of a faux pas by her. I have never met the Duchess at all. I am the only South African member of the cast and I did not attend the premiere in London," he said.
He added that he was baffled by the Duchess's claims. "I am truly surprised by this."
Markle's comments are the latest to raise eyebrows, particularly in South Africa.
Last week Tweeps took exception to the way Meghan Markle portrayed South Africa in her debut podcast series 'Archetypes'.
The hashtag #VoetsekMeghan hit number one on the Twitter trend list as local tweeps expressed their outrage about the claims Markle made about her official visit to South Africa in September 2019.
According to the Duchess of Sussex, the couple's baby - Archie was in danger when a fire broke out in his nursery while she and Prince Harry were out on an official engagement in Cape Town in 2019.
RELATED: VoetsekMeghan tops trends after Markle's SA 'fire in the nursery' claim
Source : Dr John Kani on 947
More from Local
1 Sept officially spring day? Not really, it actually started in July: Expert
This is because the agricultural season in the Cape officially starts in July/August.Read More
SA tourism bounces back with influx of regional, international travellers
Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu briefed the media on Thursday on the state of local and international tourism.Read More
Dial-A-Ride users suffer after service halt in Nyanga due to taxi violence
The City of Cape Town has suspended its Dial-A-Ride (DAR) service in Nyanga until further notice.Read More
WhatsApp group administrators to be held liable for members' offensive posts
The administrators of Whatsapp groups could be liable for offensive content shared by group members.Read More
Happy (NOT) Spring Day! The age-old debate rages on among social media users
Officially speaking, the spring equinox in the Southern Hemisphere only occurs on September 22.Read More
Politics doesn't produce competent Eskom engineers - Prof Wikus van Niekerk
With the threat of load shedding still looming large this year, how do we produce competent engineers to help steer Eskom out of its current quagmire?Read More
Employers encouraged to support breastfeeding mothers in Cape Town
The Infant Feeding Counsellor (IFC) project project involves the training of 36 breastfeeding counsellors to help promote the benefits of breastfeeding.Read More
Muck in and help #SpringCleanCT this Spring Day, urges mayor
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco Member for Urban Waste Alderman Grant Twigg will launch the initiative this Spring Day.Read More
Converting coal power stations into gas-burning plants a 'pipe dream'
Plans to kickstart Eskom 2.0 by turning coal-fired power stations into gas power plants has been described as impractical.Read More
More from World
Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol
Winter is coming, and Vladimir Putin has his foot on the necks of Europeans.Read More
China keeps locking down its megacities at the slightest hint of an infection
The government seems unable or unwilling to move on from the pandemic.Read More
Europe braces for nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
The standoff at the Ukrainian power plant occupied by Russia in Zaporizhzhia is posing an extreme risk to millions of people.Read More
#VoetsekMeghan tops trends after Markle's SA 'fire in the nursery' claim
Tweeps have taken exception to the way Meghan Markle portrays South Africa in her debut podcast series 'Archetypes'.Read More
South Korea is 'running out of people' as women have fewer babies
South Korea has the lowest fertility in the world, figures released by its government this week show.Read More
China forgives debt of 17 African countries
The country has previously faced harsh criticism for its lending practices that trap poor countries.Read More
Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and COVID-19 – on the same day
The tourist from Italy is the first known case of someone being infected by the three viruses at the same time.Read More
Ukraine is growing stronger militarily - Deutsche Welle
German support for Ukraine’s fight against Russian invaders remains as strong as ever.Read More
Nasa will put humans on the moon in 2024 and 2025 – at the cost of R1.5 trillion
A new age of space exploration begins on Monday with the launch to the moon of the uncrewed Artemis 1.Read More